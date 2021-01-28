UNZA to reopen Feb 7 in a phased manner

THE University of Zambia will open the 2020/2021 academic year in a phased manner due to COVID-19.

According to a statement by UNZA acting registrar Rodgers Phiri, the University of Zambia Senate, at its special meeting held on Wednesday, January 27 resolved that the institution will open in a phased manner and employ a blended approach of face-to-face and online learning during the 2020/21 academic year.

He said all first year students would report for the face-to-face learning on February 7 and would be followed by all second year students on the February 14.

Phiri added that the face-to-face learning for first and second year students would end on June 18 but they would continue learning online from their homes until the time of writing examinations.

Further, Phiri said Ridgeway campus based students and all School of Medicine Students would report for face-to-face learning on February 1.

“They will be followed by Second and Third Year students from the Schools of Health Sciences, Nursing Sciences and Public Health on 15th February 2021. All other returning students not mentioned above will be learning online using the relevant UNZA Learning Management platform from home starting from 14th February 2021,” Phiri said.

Phiri further said the all third, fourth, fifth and sixth year students at Great East Road campus and fourth and fifth year students at Ridgeway campuses, except School of Medicine students who will be on face-to face learning throughout the 2020/2021 Academic year), would report for face-to-face learning on June 27 until the end of the Academic Year when they would be examined.

He said they would be examined from October 19 to November 2.

“This second cohort of students will then leave. This will pave way for the first cohort of students to report on 21st November 2021 for their final examinations from 6th to 17th December 2021,” he explained.

Further, Phiri said all postgraduate students would have blended, teaching and learning, face-to-face and online learning as per approved sessional dates for the 2020/2021 academic year.

“Kindly note that online registration will begin on 8th February 2021 to 12th March 2021. Late registration begins from 13th to 31st March 2021. The University shall ensure that all schools strictly observe the Ministry of Health COVID-19 prevention guidelines and those set by the University Management,” said Phiri.