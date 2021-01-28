UPND will pursue those responsible for illegal debt to the fullest extent of law – Bwalya

THERE will never be any economic recovery for our country without having to decisively deal with the $21.5 billion debt including the Mopani question, says UPND presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya.

In a statement, Bwalya said the UPND’s strategy for tackling the debt problem remained consistent, which includes putting a moratorium on all non-concessional expensive borrowing and leveraging multi and bilateral assistance channels.

He said the UPND would isolate legal from illegal debt, noting that all debt contracted after 2016 was contracted without parliamentary approval, contrary to Articles 63, 114 and 207 of Constitution.

Bwalya said those responsible for illegal debt would be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.

“Restructure and reschedule legal debt. Until recently when the PF abruptly stopped servicing all debt, our aggregate monthly debt servicing bill was close to $200 million,” he said. “A UPND administration aims for $50m per month and divert the rest of the money to productive sectors of the economy – agriculture, health, education and industry creation for job creation.” Bwalya said to restructure and reschedule the $21.5 billion debt, the International Monetary Fund was the single biggest insurance policy Zambia would need.

He added that a UPND government would renegotiate value for money on big capital projects following the realisation that many projects’ costs had been inflated by more than 50 per cent because of corruption.

“A renegotiation of value for money on projects can be used as a basis to renegotiate final project financing costs on projects. Deliver consistent, transparent, predictable business tax policy for better compliance. This can raise $2.5 billion – $3 billion for the treasury,” he said.

Bwalya also said the UPND would have to win the war on corruption, which he said was a $3 billion per annum problem, largely carried out by elected politicians.

“The UPND administration will deliver a zero tolerance approach to corruption, total independence for crime prevention agencies like Financial Intelligence Centre and Anti-Corruption Commission, increased funding for technical capacity building for crime prevention agencies, Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) to rapidly deal with questions of unexplained wealth for individuals, where and when crime prevention agencies have good and verifiable reason to suspect the commission of grand crime,” said Bwalya.