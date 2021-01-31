‘Change of govt is necessary’

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Matero Constituency aspirant Charles Musenge says a change of government is necessary because the country is in a mess.
Truly, we need change. That is not in doubt. But the question is: what type of change?
Musenge says the Patriotic Front leadership had prioritised corruption at the expense of developing the country.
“Our country is in a mess economically, politically and otherwise. This country has got great potential but we are not going to make any progress if we have a leadership that is corrupt, that has no vision, that holds no interest of the people at heart. They are more interested in filling their pockets which have holes and they never get full,” says Musenge. “The style of leadership has to change because this is the biggest challenge. This is a vicious cycle [that is why] we need to change government. They are not utilising the resources of this country for what it’s meant for.”
We have called for change of government. And we have changed governments before. But where are we today? Worse than where we were before the change of government.
As Dr Fred M’membe has aptly put it, “We need change; but not just any change. We need real change, revolutionary change.”
You can remove a crocodile from the Zambezi River and put it in the Kafue River, it will remain the same crocodile with the same behaviour. They say a chameleon continually changes its colour but the skin remains the same – behaviour remains the same. Indeed, what is needed is “real change, revolutionary change”.
