CHIPOLOPOLO IN TOUGH TEST

[By Darious Kapembwa in Douala, Cameroun]

CHIPOLOPOLO aim to end their frustrating and elusive 11-year CHAN semi-final wait when they face holders Morocco at Stade de la Reunification in Douala this evening.

Zambia have failed to go beyond the quarterfinals in their last two CHAN outings since finishing third at the inaugural tournament held in 2009 in Cote d’Ivoire where they finished third under Herve Renard.

Chipolopolo later exited the quarterfinals at the 2016 edition in Rwanda, under George Lwandamina when Guinea eliminated them on a 5-4 post-match penalty defeat after a 0-0 extra-time draw.

Wedson Nyirenda followed that up at the 2018 edition in Morocco, but lost 1-0 at the same level to Sudan.

As they face defending champions Morocco tonight, coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic faces the pressure of ending that drought in possibly Zambia’s toughest CHAN test since their 2009 semi-final 2-1 loss to eventual winners DR Congo.

And it will be the first time that Chipolopolo will face a North African opponent at CHAN.

But this will be the two sides’ first meeting since June 16, 2019 when they met in a friendly in Marrakech.

Beston Chambeshi’s side on that day beat Morocco 3-2, with both sides fielding their best foreign -based players.

However, goalkeeper Allan Chibwe is the only player in this CHAN team who featured against the Atlas Lions in that friendly match which he started.

Meanwhile, the match’s significance goes beyond Chipolopolo’s semi-final target.

Morocco will likely be Chipolopolo’s only North African opponent before they host AFCON defending champions Algeria this March in a penultimate World Cup 2022 Group H qualifier.

“We are underdogs according to everyone, but we are who we are, we have what it takes to win against Morocco; football is football,” Micho said.

The onus is on Michos and his charges to use this test bed to demonstrate against an equally potent North African force.

Left back Zacharia Chilongoshi faces a late fitness test and Micho will be hoping for the best.

He however has combative Benson Sakala who has fully recovered, but Bruce Musakanya has been ruled out due to injury.

The Winner of today’s semi-final will play the winner of yesterday’s quarterfinal between record champions DR Congo and hosts Cameroun in the semi-finals on February 3 in Limbe.