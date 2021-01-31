Congratulatory message to General Museveni

[By Gregory Kaputula]

General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has served as President of Uganda since 1986.

He was involved in rebellions that toppled Idi Amin and Milton Obote before he captured power in 1986. Gen Museveni, 76, has been in power for 35 years but campaigned for another term this year, arguing that he knew Uganda better and was more experienced than any other person to continue as leader of the east African country.

On 16th January 2021, the Electoral Commission of Uganda announced that Gen Museveni had been re-elected for a sixth term with 58.64 per cent of the vote, while his closest rival and opponent Mr Kyagulanyi Robert aka Bobi Wine won 34.83 per cent of the vote. As expected, congratulatory messages started flowing into Kampala from selected world leaders. Below is the congratulatory message that President Edgar Lungu sent to Gen Museveni:

“I have congratulated His Excellency, Mr. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, on his victory in presidential elections held on 14th January, 2021. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s victory has once again shown the hope, confidence, and trust that the people of Uganda have in him to continue steering the country to prosperity. I share President Museveni’s belief that poverty can only be wiped out of Africa if the grassroots are empowered to produce food for home consumption and the surplus for sale so that they earn capital. It is agriculture that shall end hunger in Africa as President Museveni always says. I am confident that Zambia and Uganda shall continue enjoying cordial relations under Mr. Museveni’s leadership.”

A cross section of Zambians disassociated themselves from the congratulatory message that President Lungu sent to Museveni after he was declared winner of the controversial January 14, 2021 election. Zambians were right to disassociate themselves from President Lungu’s congratulatory message to Kampala. Museveni did not deserve a congratulatory message from President Lungu on behalf of Zambians. Instead, he deserved a strong message of condemnation. How do you congratulate a fellow student who passes with flying colours after you discover that s/he was cheating in an examination? What message are you sending to your peers and the world at large?

Gen Museveni deserved a message like the one sent by the UN Watch; “Congratulations to Uganda President Yoweri Museveni on winning re-election after murdering, imprisoning & silencing opponents, shutting down the internet, and committing widespread voter fraud.”

The UN Watch is a Geneva-based non-governmental organisation whose stated mission is “to monitor the performance of the United Nations by the yardstick of its own Charter”. It is the only UN-accredited NGO that monitors the world body, defends human rights and fights dictatorships and double standards.

Days before the elections, Gen Museveni’s main challenger, Mr Bobi Wine alleged that his campaign team was arrested by the military. The army also raided his house and arrested his security guards and passers-by. The violent army raids were extended to his personal assistants and his prominent known supporters.

During the campaign period, Ugandan state security agents harassed, embarrassed, and intimidated citizens, opposition leaders, opposition supporters, journalists, and civil society organisations in a partisan manner. Armed soldiers were placed on the streets and around major media houses. In fact, in November last year, 54 people were killed by the military and police operations after two days of protests.

Like is expected in a free and fair election, the Ugandan law allows a presidential candidate to have two agents at every polling station. The main role of the polling agents in an election is to protect the interests of their candidates and to ensure rigging is avoided. However, in the Uganda election, opposition polling agents were not free to observe the happenings at various polling stations. Earlier, police and military officers were reported to have been arresting anyone found distributing appointment letters of polling agents for the opposition. To make matters worse, European Union and United States election observers were barred from observing the election.

In the run up to the actual day of the election, the Ugandan government ordered Internet service providers to block all social media platforms and messaging apps. When queried about this development, the Electoral Commission of Uganda said they were not concerned because they were not going to use local Internet to transmit election results. The Commission announced that they had their own system for transmitting election results. The Commission also failed to use their newly acquired biometric voting machines.

On election day itself, the Ugandan government placed the leading opposition leader, Wine under house arrest. He was restricted to the confines of his residence without access to food, friends, party members, and journalists. And since Internet was shut down, he had no access to social media or any other communication channels to speak to his party members, family and friends, and the media.

It is believed that Mr Wine was placed under house arrest to prevent him from challenging the election results. And despite the Ugandan High Courts’ finding that the indefinite confinement of Mr Wine at his home was unlawful and unconstitutional, the military continued surrounding his home.

And according to the statement issued by Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the vice-president of the National Unity Platform, Mr Museveni lost the election. “The National Resistance Movement (NRM) actually lost the election. It was through the ballot but they prevailed through the bullet. There was a huge contradiction between what the Electoral Commission declared to the country and what the people voted and was declared at polling stations” He is quoted by the Daily Monitor.

The developments in Uganda, before, during, and after the general election further exposed the dictatorial tendencies of Gen Museveni and his government. Gen Museveni has put in place repressive measures against the citizens of Uganda especially on the opposition leaders and their parties. It is a well-known fact that access to information and communication tools during an election is cardinal. It is a requirement in a democratic dispensation as it enables the holding of a free, fair, credible, transparent, and peaceful election. It also helps in building confidence in electoral stakeholders.

And for any political election to be said to be free and fair, the pre-election, election, and post-election periods must be characterised by the opening up of democratic space, respect of human rights, and the protection of fundamental civil and political rights of all citizens. There can be no free and fair elections where people are denied voting or are systematically denied the vital information to enable them make informed political decisions.

The election must take place in a system in which active and passive suffrage rights are fully assured. There should be no other cause for exclusion than what is specifically envisaged by law to guarantee the freedom of all voters, correct operation of the process, and without discrimination.

Clearly, Gen Museveni has no respect for democracy, rule of law and human rights in general. He is a first-grade dictator. The politics of Gen Museveni are not guided by the tenets of democracy, principles of justice and the rule of law. This is why congratulating Gen Museveni should not have been on the agenda of President Lungu.

Zambia being a democracy with a functional multiparty system should not be seen supporting and encouraging leaders like Gen Museveni. Sending a congratulatory message to Gen Museveni was not in the best interest of democracy and Zambia in particular. Gen Museveni deserves condemnation and not praise. The culture of clinging on to power must be condemned and stopped.

The Author is a development activist and a social commentator. Views expressed in this article are purely personal. Email: gregory.kaputula@gmail.com