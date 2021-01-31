Finsbury Investments sues ABC Zambia, Atlas Mara over investments in Imbwili

Finsbury Investments limited has sued Africa Bank Corporation Zambia limited and Finance Bank Zambia trading as Atlas Mara in the Lusaka High Court for failing to safeguard its interests with Imbwili Investments.

Finsbury has also sued Imbwili Investments limited as the third defendant for failing to fully settle a loan facility of K33,648,819 (unrebased) outstanding as at July 31, 1997 with interest payable at the then current banking rate.

Finsbury Investments argues that Atlas Mara’s false claims that Imbwili Investments limited does not owe any money under the mortgage and supplementary mortgages were malicious and aimed at causing it economic loss.

In its statement of claim filed in the Commercial Court registry, Finsbury said that on June 30, 2016, Atlas Mara became the majority shareholder of Finance bank Zambia plc (FBZ), and took over all the assets and liabilities of FBZ after a corporate restructuring process.

It stated that Finance Bank no longer has any real existing operation except that its name is maintained on the register of PACRA.

Finsbury Investments stated that Finance Bank, prior to the corporate restructuring with Atlas Mara, advanced two credit facilities in the sum of K650,000 and K550,000 unrebased (principal sums) to Lunkoto Holdings limited, Hydrotech Services limited, Minetech Services limited and Imbwili Investments (the Group of companies) on August 16, 1989 and March 26, 1991.

It stated that Imbwili was the holding company for Lunkonto, Hydrotech and Minetech.

“By letter dated April 12,1989, authored by one Andrew Kashita as executive chairman and shareholder in Imbwili Investment, requested for opening of accounts and overdraft facilities for Lunkonto, Minetech and Hydrotech. The requested accounts were opened and overdraft facilities were availed by FBZ in a letter dated 28th June 1989,” Finsbury stated.

Finsbury Investments said Minetech Services limited received a secured overdraft in its current account of up to K100,000 (unrebased), Hydrotech limited K300,000 (unrebased) and Lunkonto Holdings limited K250,000 (unrebased).

It said both mortgages were over farm no.297A/A/1 which at the time was beneficially owned by Imbwili Investments and the securities were duly registered against the property at Ministry of Lands in February1990 and March 26, 1991, respectively.

Finsbury stated that between January and December 1997, it was assigned the debt owed by Imbwili Investments to Finance Bank following an agreement between it and Finance Bank as sister companies at the time.

It said in 1996, on account of default of repayment of the loan amounts owed by Imbwili Investments under the mortgage and supplementary mortagage, Finance Bank commenced an action against Imbwili Investments in the High Court for foreclosure and sale of farm no. 297/A/1.

On August 21, 1997, justice Ireen Mambilima granted an order of judgment in favour of Finance Bank in the sum of K33,648,819 (unrebased) outstanding as at July 31, 1997, with interest payable at the then current bank lending rate from August 1 to August 16, 1997 and thereafter at six per cent, failure to which Atlas Mara was at liberty to foreclosure the property.

Finsbury contended that Imbwili Investments owed the principal amount of K650,000 and K550,000 but was adamant to pay the interest portion of the judgment.

It is seeking an order that Atlas Mara’s failure to safeguard its interests with regard to Imbwili Investments amounts to the economic tort of inducing loss by unlawful means for which it (Finsbury) is entitled to damages against the defendants.

Finsbury wants an order that Imbwili Investments still owes the interest due under judgment cause number 1996/HP/2892 and for the payment of the total sums owing to it and outstanding from the third defendant under the said judgment and the same to be assessed by the registrar of the High Court.

It is seeking an order against Atlas Mara and Finance Bank for damages for breach of contract by the defendants to pay the sums owed to it by Imbwili Investments.

Finsbury is further seeking exemplary and aggravated damages against the defendants for their deliberate, malicious conduct and reckless disregard of its rights.