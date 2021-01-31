Kazala cries to Lungu to save 400 jobs at Mining Haulage

MINING Haulage, a company owned by Chingola businessman Richard Kazala has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to intervene in the matter where it has lost a contract with Kalumbila Minerals to avert laying off 400 workers.

In an interview, Kazala, the former Nchanga MMD member of parliament, warned that his company was at the verge of laying off workers in Chingola and Kalumbila due to loss of the contract.

He complained that the company, which has been in operation for four years, recently lost a long-standing contract to a foreign company in strange circumstances.

“Our company, Mining Haulage, in the last four years, has been transporting copper concentrates for Kalumbila minerals to the Copperbelt smelters. The contract has two scenarios: the first is that 70 per cent is awarded to the main contractor who is a non-Zambian and a foreigner while scenario two is a minority contractor who is a Zambian,’’ he explained. ‘’So, scenario two was a minority contractor by the name of Mining Haulage, holding 30 per cent as a Zambian which has been a good gesture from Kalumbila Minerals to offer that share as a way of ploughing back to the community for the Zambians.’’

Kazala recalled that in 2020, the same tender came up but he was surprised that Mining Haulage’s share was awarded to two non-Zambian transporters.

He said Mining Haulage wrote a letter to the mine, complaining about the consequence of the company no longer being in business with them.

“So, our share as Zambians based in Kalumbila has gone to a non-Zambian transporting company, including the main contractor; he is also a non-Zambian company,” Kazala said.

He further said when his company complained to Kalumbila management, they were told that their 30 per cent share was awarded to another Zambian company, which was not true.

Kazala explained that when asked further, Klaumbila admitted that the company they awarded the contract was not wholly Zambian owned.

“I asked them that the Zambian that you have awarded the shares, are they Zambian by dual citizenship; do they vote or they are dark skinned people like me or what? But the answer I got was that they are Zambian citizens by dual [citizenship],’’ he said. ‘’So, they have awarded the main contractor, a non-Zambian in full but Zambian by dual citizenship. So, us who are indigenous Zambians based in North Western Province in Kalumbila have lost out on our bread and butter. We have so far laid off over 200 workers and are now going to phase two to lay off another 200.”

Kazala said despite earlier writing to President Lungu to intervene in the matter, he has not responded.

He said he wrote to President Lungu in November last year.

“We wrote another letter to the Ministry of Mines, to honourable Musukwa (Richard) and his PS but we have not heard anything from him. The only reply we got from him is that he had summoned the mine management and they declined, stating that they awarded the portion of the contract to another Zambian,’’ said Kazala. ‘’The ministry is aware that the portion of contract which Mining Haulage held has not gone to another Zambian but to foreign transporters, so what kind of investors is Zambia awarding contracts to? They follow the precedence of RDA by sub-contracting, even allowing a minimal 20 per cent to go to Zambians. They have given bazungus our share at the expense of Zambians. We have 200 workers in Kalumbila, we have another 200 in Chingola, their survival was attached to that transporting contract.”

He said it would be so sad to lose many employees who have families to look after.

“Drivers will be laid off, mechanics will be laid off, boiler makers will be laid off and tyre fitters will be laid off. This is the consequence. We are suffering. When we put it to pen and paper, no one hears us. We did it in a respectable way, we wrote to them in a respectable manner but [they] have not responded to [us],’’ said Kazala. ‘’Now I have to resort to the media, so now I will be labeled as anti-government yet I’m non-partisan. Our appeal now is to President Edgar Lungu because the letter we wrote to him has been blocked at State House.”