We’ve only 5 – 6 days of fuel stock left, warns Nkhuwa

ZAMBIA has about five to six days of fuel reserves, reveals energy minister Mathew Nkhuwa.

Nkhuwa, however, has assured that fuel shortage problem is almost over as oil marketing companies (OMCs) are ordering stocks.

Speaking after he toured four filling stations in Livingstone on Friday, Nkhuwa said he did not expect any fuel price increases.

“We don’t have much reserves, may be five to six days of fuel and also the OMCs have some stock for their filling stations and most of them have between five to 10 days. The ideal situation is to have about 15 days of stock,” he said.

Nkhuwa said he was impressed with the improved fuel situation in the tourist capital which was last week hit with persistent shortages.

He, however, expressed disappointment with Puma, who had failed to order the commodity despite operating in the country for 70 years.

On fuel prices, Nkhuwa said he does not foresee any increase but was quick to add that the devaluation of the kwacha and international oil prices were a major factor in price increase.

“As of now, I don’t see any fuel [price] increase coming up any time soon. But there are two major factors that cause the fuel price to rise: one, the kwacha to a dollar rate and the international oil price. If the international oil price goes up, there is nothing much we can do and the kwacha has been devalued by about 51 per cent,’’ Nkhuwa said. ‘’The international oil per barrel was at US$40 the last time we increased fuel. This time it is about US$53/US$58, these are the factors we can’t control.’’

At Mt Meru filling station on Musi-oa-Tunya Road near Protea Hotel, the station manager Collin Musonda told Nkhuwa that she had 20,000 and 9,000 litres of petrol and diesel respectively.

Nkhuwa praised Mt Meru and urged them to ‘up the game’ to grow in Zambia.

At Puma, opposite Total Filling Station, Nkhuwa told the manager, Kampamba Mwambazi, that he was not happy with their performance.

And when he paid a courtesy call on district commissioner Pascalina Musokotwame, Nkhuwa directed his permanent secretary Trevor Kaunda to write to Puma management over its failure in fuel procurement.

“I am disappointed with Puma, especially now that when we have fuel shortages, we need them to up the game…PS, write to them officially that we are disappointed with them,” said Nkhuwa.

He also praised Total filling station for their services.