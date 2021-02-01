Chipata Diocesan Bishop’s office secretary Fr Felix Phiri says Christians should not desire to be corrupt. We are agree.
Fr Phiri says it is sad that there were people who look for opportunities to steal.
“A Christian shouldn’t desire to be corrupt…There are certain people who look for opportunities to steal, that is worse, it shouldn’t be so for a Christian. We should look for opportunities to be more loving, we should look for opportunities to be more caring and to show how we are able to forgive,” says Fr Phiri.
Today it is very difficult to draw a distinction between a Christian and a thief. Why? It’s because many Christians in this country today tolerate corruption, are corrupt or adore corrupt people.
The exposes we are reading in our news media outlets reveal the seriousness of the problem of corruption in our country.
Although over the last few years there have been serious efforts at increasing public awareness and an increase in attempts to eradicate corruption, it is an ongoing problem. It is evident that legislation is not an effective deterrent and it should therefore also be tackled at grassroots level by involving ordinary citizens, including Christians. On an individual level, it entails personal honesty and the living of exemplary lives. The golden rule of Jesus Christ can serve as a guiding principle for everyday life, namely do to others what you would have them do to you. On the public level, it requires the willingness to act as whistle-blowers. Christians are called and sanctioned by God to participate actively in society’s transformation. They need to think ethically and to act with the proper attitude.
Often, we use expressions or terms without having a clear understanding of their meaning or implications.
If you asked a dozen individuals for their definition of the term ‘corruption’ you will receive a great variety of answers. The term is defined by the Webster dictionary as: ‘to bribe’, ‘to spoil’, ‘morally unsound’, ‘perverted’, ‘wicked’, ‘evil’. These are disturbing terms. Yet we have become immune to them because we hear almost daily in the media of scandals and financial scams involving government officials, businesses, and individuals. Our tendency is to say, ‘So what?’
When we hear about corruption and scandals within Christian denominations, para-church organisations, or even local churches, we quickly look beyond the headlines for names we might recognise. Even then the effect on us tends to be minimal.
Millions are every year stolen from money that Christians give to churches, para-church organisations, and secular organisations. We still accept this terrible situation as being wrong but consider it beyond our control. We do nothing and accept it.
However, there are some who have invested time, energy, and finances in doing something about it.
Chipata Diocesan Bishop’s office secretary Fr Felix Phiri says Christians should not desire to be corrupt. We are agree.
Fr Phiri says it is sad that there were people who look for opportunities to steal.
“A Christian shouldn’t desire to be corrupt…There are certain people who look for opportunities to steal, that is worse, it shouldn’t be so for a Christian. We should look for opportunities to be more loving, we should look for opportunities to be more caring and to show how we are able to forgive,” says Fr Phiri.
Today it is very difficult to draw a distinction between a Christian and a thief. Why? It’s because many Christians in this country today tolerate corruption, are corrupt or adore corrupt people.
The exposes we are reading in our news media outlets reveal the seriousness of the problem of corruption in our country.
Although over the last few years there have been serious efforts at increasing public awareness and an increase in attempts to eradicate corruption, it is an ongoing problem. It is evident that legislation is not an effective deterrent and it should therefore also be tackled at grassroots level by involving ordinary citizens, including Christians. On an individual level, it entails personal honesty and the living of exemplary lives. The golden rule of Jesus Christ can serve as a guiding principle for everyday life, namely do to others what you would have them do to you. On the public level, it requires the willingness to act as whistle-blowers. Christians are called and sanctioned by God to participate actively in society’s transformation. They need to think ethically and to act with the proper attitude.
Often, we use expressions or terms without having a clear understanding of their meaning or implications.
If you asked a dozen individuals for their definition of the term ‘corruption’ you will receive a great variety of answers. The term is defined by the Webster dictionary as: ‘to bribe’, ‘to spoil’, ‘morally unsound’, ‘perverted’, ‘wicked’, ‘evil’. These are disturbing terms. Yet we have become immune to them because we hear almost daily in the media of scandals and financial scams involving government officials, businesses, and individuals. Our tendency is to say, ‘So what?’
When we hear about corruption and scandals within Christian denominations, para-church organisations, or even local churches, we quickly look beyond the headlines for names we might recognise. Even then the effect on us tends to be minimal.
Millions are every year stolen from money that Christians give to churches, para-church organisations, and secular organisations. We still accept this terrible situation as being wrong but consider it beyond our control. We do nothing and accept it.
However, there are some who have invested time, energy, and finances in doing something about it.