Cyber bullying, hate speech on women in politics worry Lumezi aspirant

IT is very unfortunate that cyber bullying and hate speech on women in politics has become part of our lives, says Lumezi PF aspiring parliamentary candidate Zelipa Chitsulo.

Chitsulo notes that bringing women down through social media seems to be trending.

She says for a very long time woman in politics have been looked down upon.

“Currently, Zambia stands at 18 per cent representation of female parliamentarians. It is very important that as women we stay focused on what will develop us and our nation at large,” she says.

“Cyber Bullying can cause debilitating fear, destruction of self-esteem, social isolation and poor academic performance. It can also lead to difficulties in forming healthy relationships and most importantly victims can develop severe symptoms of post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression. It also kills their ambitions, diminishes their achievements and aspirations, or just downgrading the woman folk, as has recently been the case of nude photos and nude videos.”

Chitsulo notes that bullying someone, typically by sending messages, intimidating, threatening or embarrassing them has been on the increase.

“It has been relatively higher for women and girls as they tend to be easier targets for unwarranted attacks online, especially politicians because there is still that misconception that ‘a woman belongs to the kitchen’ and politics are for men. But I am glad that the President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, surpassed the myth and appointed the first female Vice-President Inonge Wina which is very encouraging for us,” she says.

But who is Chitsulo?

Chitsulo was born on October 8, 1978 at University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka.

The sixth born in a family of seven, Chitsulo is currently pursuing a Masters programme in Project Management with Roehampton University (UK).

She holds a diploma in marketing.

She also holds a certificate in diplomatic practice, protocol and public relations from Zambia Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies.

Chitsulo holds a Chartered Institute of Marketing (United Kingdom) Professional Certificate in Marketing.

She further attended an Occupational Health and Safety Course at Centa Holdings in South Africa.

Chitsulo was also ordained Reverend of Kingsway Fellowship International, which is headquartered in the USA and conference manager for KWFI Zambia from 2014 to 2015.

Chitsulo is the chief executive officer of Global Banners Limited which was established in Zambia 11 years ago.

Global Banners Limited is specialised in to construction of general roads and earthworks and general building and housing; in corporate branding (marketing, events management, branding and was the official agent for Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) in media rights, branding and marketing activities.

She was also supervisor of President Edgar Lungu’s media team (2015/2016).

Chitsulo was a consultant and producer for the “Unsung female freedom fighters tribute play” which is about the roles women freedom fighters played in Zambia and Southern African.

She worked as marketing consultant for Zambia Daily Mail between 2008 and 2009.

“I did a national readership and market survey 2008/2009 which Zambia Daily Mail is using in repositioning and branding,” she says.

“Furthermore, I have worked and handled several corporate events and successful launches which are now Internationally recognized, including ‘the red ribbon campaign’ by Hugh Masekela,” she says.

She has also handled “Leading like Madiba” book- by Martin Kalungu Banda; “Show Me The Money” book – Transparency International Zambia; “PTA Re-insurance Company in Zambia which is the Comesa Regional office, African Development Bank in Zambia – regional office, Zambia Centre for Communications Programme, re-launch of their five-year plan in Zambia, Zambia Institute of marketing conference and awards ball/gala night 2009 and Football Association of Zambia as events manager from 2011 to 2013.

From January 2005 to 2007, she worked at Belcomm Zambia Limited as a senior sales and marketing executive and was in charge of business development.

“2005 we did a marketing research for Belcomm to establish the viability of introducing a countrywide Revlon cosmetics products distribution on the Zambian market, which was successful, acquired the distribution agency, launched and successfully adopted the market,” she says.

She also worked as branch manager for Celtel Zambia Ltd (now Airtel Zambia) from 2001 to 2003.

Chitsulo says it is very important that women stay focused on what will develop them and the nation.

She says Lumezi Constituency has lagged behind in terms of development.

“I come from the Royal family of Chief Chikomeni, Mkaya Village in Lundazi district of the Eastern Province and Lumezi Constituency being where I come from, I will be contesting there,” she says.

Lumezi has 11 wards and five chiefdoms.

“I want to take development to the constituency as I believe in One Zambia One nation. I intend to stand on the PF ticket. I had earlier contested for the Lusaka mayoral position within the party during the adoption process,” she says.

Chitsulo says she will ensure that she works hand in hand with the chiefs, headmen, the community and the President in terms of improving health care as in advocating for transformation of clinics into mini hospitals like the Chikomeni clinic which has a total catchment of 11,000 plus people who are serviced by the clinic.

She says she will work at improving on fertiliser distribution networks through cooperatives, and to empower women in agriculture and farming.

“I intend to introduce fish farming as well, on a larger scale, to youths and women. Agriculture and aquaculture is the only way to empower people to be self-sustaining. With agriculture, there is always food security. I also want to ensure that the girl child gets education and does not go into early marriages because of pregnancies or financial constraints related to this. I believe [if] you educate a girl child, you educate a nation,” she says.

Chitsulo says she intends to sensitise the people that women contribute a lot to the nation.

“We are the ones that raise the families, making sure they feed and children go to school. Most of the women who are now in high positions, be it in politics, public and private organisations are working so hard and are producing good results, pushing the economy to thrive and contributes to both family and national development. Therefore, a woman must be respected at all costs,” she says.

She says as CEO of Global Banners Limited, she always wants to ensure that women have a safe, good maternity environment.

She says this helps the lives of both the children and the women.

“I have a passion for children and women and so I adopted Chisolm Drop-In Centre in Northmead headed by Reverend Chilunjika and Mrs. Chilunjika, where I contribute school fees and some food stuff to street kids who have opted to go back to school,” she says.

Chitsulo says apart from that, she is a gospel singer.

She says she will continue to advocate for women to be recognised, supported in terms of expansion of empowerment programmes, solicit funds and ensure that every woman delivers safely and healthy.

Chitsulo says she will lobby for more health posts, which will be closer to the people’s homes.

“The electrification of health posts and chiefs palaces will be first priority, later communities through the Rural Electrification Authority. I will ensure the CDF goes to projects and improve the lives of people. Also I will push for more communication towers to enhance mobile phone communications,” she says

She says she intends to sensitise the people that women contribute a lot to the nation in one way or the other.

“As women in politics, I would urge everyone to stand strong by the word of God and follow that which God wants us to do. I want to raise a society that will have love and respect for one another, especially to women

I want to also work with the Ministry of Religious Affairs to see how best we can come up with programmes to instill love and respect for one another and these programmes will be introduced to clubs, cooperatives and schools,” says Chitsulo.