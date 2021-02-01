FOOTBALL IS MY PHD – KATONGO

AFCON 2012 winning skipper Christopher Katongo says he views his achievement in soccer as his highest certificate and PhD.

Katongo, who is the Brand Ambassador for Nangwesi Pirates FC of Sioma district in Western Province, wants to pass his legacy to generations to come by inspiring budding soccer players.

In an interview, Katongo vowed to continue developing talent and building the sport from the grassroots to the highest level possible.

He said with a record of being among the most disciplined players that Zambia has ever produced and the first captain to win the Africa Cup of Nations whatever he says or does will inspire upcoming players.

“I am the team’s Ambassador, I am among the most disciplined players that this country has ever had and the first captain to win the Africa Cup of Nations whatever I will say the players of any team or kids and, or people that want to play football will listen and understand the trade because I have been there and won. Whatever difficulties they are facing, I have faced before so that’s why to be their Ambassador gives me so much joy,” Katongo said.

He said his task is to impart not only the skill but also the secret to achieving what he has achieved thus far.

Katongo said it is his aim to break the yoke for rural football teams to see to it that they participate in the national team, premier league and beyond.

“When they look at me, the image they see is of a star, a star they want to be tomorrow. They look at what I have achieved. When I speak, they see the testimony of what I have been as a player. You cannot engage an Ambassador who has nothing to show for it, that’s the difference,” he said.

Katongo regretted that usually scouts only tap talent in urban areas.

He urged stakeholders to change the formula of talent tapping and look as far as rural areas.

Katongo said keeping rural areas engaged in various sporting activities will help reduce the number of early marriages among young boys and girls.

He said it is an honour to be made brand ambassador for Nangweshi.

Katongo pledged to use his experience to motivate the young minds of Nangweshi Pirates who he said have shown passion in football through the help of the team proprietor Likando Mubiana and other stakeholders.

He added that to be an ambassador one has to lead by example in being disciplined, humble, dedicated, and selfless to football.

Katongo encouraged the youths of Sioma to refrain from lawless activities such as drug abuse.

He thanked the Nangweshi Pirates for granting him the huge opportunity to share his dream and change the people’s lives in rural areas.

“Football is my PHD, it’s my passion, this is my life. There is nowhere I am going to get a certificate but this is my only certificate because of what I have passed through as a player,” said Katongo. “I want to inspire more to reach greater heights, higher levels than what I did. I also want to leave a legacy that people can achieve whatever they want to be.”

Meanwhile, Mubiana said it is a great pleasure for the team to work with the football icon.

He said what had prompted the team to appoint Katongo as brand ambassador is his passion and achievements in football.

He said Nangweshi Pirates will share their dream with Katongo because he has already shown commitment in supporting the team by visiting the area three times despite the distance.

Mubiana said with the guidance from Katongo and his 2012 teammate Emmanuel Mayuka, he sees his team to be in the national league in the next four years because of the calibre of its mentors.