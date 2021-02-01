I am not a land thief, Mnukwa tells chiefs Chanje and Chinunda

CHEWA chiefs and a Ngoni chief have differed over the siting of the Central Business District for Chipangali.

And chief Mnukwa says he is not a thief to offer government stolen land.

Recently, Mnukwa allocated land to the government for the long-awaited central business district.

But in a turn of events, chiefs Chinunda and Chanje of the Chewa people said the land that the Ngoni chief allocated to government for the CBD does not belong to him.

During a media briefing in Chipata on Thursday, the two chiefs vowed not to approve the allocation of the Central Business District in Chitandika area offered by Mnukwa of the Ngoni people because the area does not belong to him.

Chanje said Mnukwa did not do a good job by not consulting his colleague before allocating the land.

“The issue is that chief Mnukwa allocated land for the CBD which does not belong to him. The land belongs to chief Chinunda. We’ve all grown up from Chipangali and we know the place and we know the boundary between chief Mnukwa and chief Chinunda,” he said. “So misleading government officials so that they may have a picture that Chewa chiefs are difficult is not good. We are not difficult but the approach matters. It’s better to tell the truth if the area is not yours. Recently, we had the issue of Mnduwi resettlement scheme. We argued over that area and the problem was created by chief Mnukwa. In the end the government came in and it was discovered that the land did not belong to me or chief Mnukwa but chief Chinunda.”

Chanje said during a meeting that was held at Chipata Motel, it was resolved that Chewa chiefs should brief their Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi about the issue of the CBD while the Ngoni chiefs should also do the same to Paramount Chief Mpezeni but that some government officials went to Mpezeni to ask for land thereby forgetting what was put in place.

“Chief Mnukwa should apologise to chief Chinunda for allocating land for CBD which does not belong to him. What we are going to do is that we are not going to allow the government to put a CBD at the place that was given by chief Mnukwa because we were not involved in the allocation of the same place,” he said. “As Chewa chiefs, we are going to back chief Chinunda not to allow the CBD at Chitandika. We all need development and we all need the CBD but we need proper procedure in allocating land.”

Chinunda said Chitandika area belongs to him adding that the boundary between him and Mnukwa was about eight kilometres from Chitandika.

He said the boundary was Nthope stream.

Chinunda blamed Chipangali council for not involving Mnukwa’s neighbours to witness the allocation of the land.

“The council knows that chief Mnukwa has neighbours such as myself and chief Mafuta. What they should have done was to ensure that all of us are there when they were being shown the area in question so that they could also bear witness that the area which was allocated was truly for chief Mnukwa but they did not do this,” he said.

Chinunda said the council should go to the Ministry of Lands to obtain a map and look at the boundary between the two traditional leaders.

But Mnukwa refuted claims that the land in question does not belong to him saying he was not a thief to allocate land which does not belong to him.

“I want to respond to what my colleagues said during a press briefing that I allocated stolen land from chief Chinunda for the CBD in Chipangali district. The first that I will say is that I am not mad, chief Mnukwa is not mad. Even when appointing me, the people had a conviction that I was going to lead them well,” he said. “I am working with the people I lead and together with these same people, we know our land. Yes, sometimes we normally have disputes in boundaries but what I have heard is that I got chief Chinunda’s land, what land is that? Sometimes we are confused by the name Chitandika.”

Mnukwa said the accusation was uncalled for and advised the chiefs to focus on development.

“Chipangali was granted district status almost four to five years ago. The policy of the government was to take development closer to the people. These are good policies. We’ve accepted them as traditional leaders and now we are failing to give them where to put the offices. Then I have seen that many have failed, then I decide to allocate land, then someone says, I have become a thief!” he noted. “No, that’s being retrogressive – it’s not wanting development. A person who doesn’t want development wants to confuse those who want development. I am a progressive person. I support policies that are good for our people. If we bring a Boma near our people, they will benefit.”

Mnukwa said people want development, adding that people cannot eat the bickering of the traditional leaders.

“There is no land given for CBD that belongs to chief Chinunda. As chief Mnukwa, I only deal with land, which is within my area. For those who wish to know the truth, let them visit the area in question. It is unfortunate that we, as traditional leaders, who are supposed to be in the forefront to support and spearhead good government policies tend to resist when requested to do so,” regretted Mnukwa. “We were given a district status four years ago but we have failed to provide for a CBD and when I have offered land for this development, someone comes with misguided thoughts. This kind of reaction to well-meaning projects which will benefit our people regardless of tribe can only be described as negative and retrogressive.”