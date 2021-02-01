It’s time for Dora to rest, says Jay Banda

IT’S time for Dora Siliya to rest while people have respect for her, says PF Petauke Central Constituency aspiring candidate Emmanuel ‘Jay Jay’ Banda.

Recently, Siliya, who doubles as Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services and Petauke Central PF member of parliament, said those accusing her of having failed to repair roads in her constituency were insinuating that President Edgar Lungu had failed.

She further said youths were accusing her of having failed to deliver whenever they got intoxicated.

But Banda, who is also Eastern Province PF youth chairman, said Siliya should not play a blame game when she had not delivered as the member of parliament.

He advised her to simply start advising upcoming leaders.

“There is development which the President can take to a particular constituency. There is development which as a minister can take to a particular constituency. There is also some development which a member of parliament is supposed to take to the constituency. And also, there is some development which a council chairperson or mayor can take to a particular district which is a mother body of a constituency,” he said. “For the President, yes, the President in Petauke district and Central, he has delivered because we received Kalindawalo Hospital which is the biggest hospital in Eastern Province, which will be treating cancer. And also, he has given us Ukwimi Trades Institute. Again, he has built us one of the technical schools. We had only one technical school in the province which is Chizongwe but now we have two technical schools.”

Banda highlighted other developments which he feels President Lungu had personally delivered.

“The President has also done roads from Great East Road to Minga Mission Hospital. The President has delivered but when it comes to the MP who the residents of Petauke sent to Parliament to go and lobby development, she has not delivered,” Banda said. “From 2016 to date, we have not seen the MP and she has not delivered anything. The state of roads is bad and water is still a challenge. People here are walking 30 kilometres to access water for animals in dry seasons because there are no dams to reserve water.”

Banda said he was seeking to become Petauke Central member of parliament because the incumbent had not delivered.

He noted that the role of a member of parliament was to lobby for development for the people, which Siliya had failed to do.

“I want to bring development to Petauke, not from my pocket but I will lobby…You see, she became a member of parliament in 2006 when I had no child but my first born is in grade eight. I helped her. I am thanking her for grooming us up to a time we are challenging her,” Banda said. “I appreciate her for 15 years which she has stayed in power. I am wishing her well so that she can leave for other people. It is her time to rest. Her only duty now is to give me advice.”

Banda emphasised that Siliya’s time to rest had come because she had served long enough.

“It is her time to rest because even kwasu kumunzi tikaluta ku Nyau, gule olo avine tyani, akavina zuba choo banthu othaba. Koma uyu avinako uyu avineko banthu mubasunge okotamba nyau olo two days. Nitanthauza kuti ba (Dora) bangankhale lini pamupando for 15 years pa last basebanye lomba apone, lomba akapona ndiyekusekewa. Lomba kuti tibapase bwino bwino ulemu tebanthu nikuchita hand over kulibenangu bwino bwino kuti benangu bavineko. (In my village when we go to Nyau, even when a dancer dances, when it dances the whole day, people will disperse. But what is ideal is for this one to dance and the other one to dance also. That way you can keep people even for two days,” said Banda. “What I mean is that she (Dora) cannot be on the seat for 15 years, in the end she will be embarrassed, she will fall. Now if she falls people will laugh at her. For people to give her respect she should handover to other people in an orderly manner so that they also dance),” said Banda.