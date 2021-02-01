L/stone hospital has become transit point to death, charges Moyo

COME to Livingstone and tell me if there is deliverance of quality health care, social worker Joseph Moyo has challenged health minister Jonas Chanda.

In an interview after being turned away from the Livingstone Central Hospital on grounds that the institution did not have x-ray films and B-Complex medication, Moyo, who is the founder and president of The African Woman Foundation, said many Zambians were dying prematurely all because medical doctors could not work effectively.

“I am told that this is a third level hospital, but surely the quality of health care leaves much to be desired. I was last Wednesday told by a doctor that I needed an x-ray, but the radiology department told me that they did not have films and the doctor said he could not do anything and thus prescribed that I buy B-Complex from a private pharmacy as the hospital did not have,” he said. “So I am appealing to the Minister of Health Dr Jonas Chanda to come here and show me what is right and I will show him what is wrong. Surely, a third level hospital having no x-ray films, no B-Complex, what more don’t they have? The hospital is now a transit point for the mortuary. I can tell you that if it was not for medication which I receive in the USA, I would have died a long time ago – here in my own home country.”

Moyo said it was strange that even after paying for high cost services, he was still not provided with quality health care.

“A lot of people that die here do so out of negligence, so I want the minister to come here and meet us as patients and not medical staff who may lie to him,” said Moyo.