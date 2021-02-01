Sialubalo appeals for more police officers in Sinazongwe

SINAZONGWE UPND member of parliament Gift Sialubalo has appealed to the police command in Southern Province to hunt criminals killing people in his constituency.

Sialubalo said his heart was bleeding at the continued loss of innocent lives in his constituency arising from shootings.

“As people of Sinazongwe we are appealing to the police command in Southern Province to hunt criminals killing people in our constituency,” he said. “These shootings started a long time ago yet to date police has not arrested the situation. Every month two or one person is short dead and in one ward called Muchekwa.”

Sialubalo urged the police not only to be seen acting swiftly on political opponents of the ruling party when criminals were left loose in communities.

“What is happening in Sinazongwe’s Muchekwa ward is terrible. We can’t watch criminals commit crimes against humanity and the police are quiet. Beef up officers and protect people’s lives,” urged Sialubalo.