ZAMRA recalls saddens HH

WHAT crime have our people committed to be subjected to this kind of inhuman treatment, asks UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema says he’s saddened by the rate at which the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) is recalling medicines that have been offloaded to the public for consumption.

“Not too long ago, the public was made to consume expired drugs, condoms and protective gear supplied by Honey Bee Pharmacy and recently Aspirin was recalled and now Vitamin C tablets,” he said, in a statement yesterday. “The drugs could have long term fatal effects on the public that have been consuming them. Further, these recalls erode public confidence in the health sector as citizens now don’t know which drugs to trust. We know you cannot separate corruption from the PF government but we request them, if they have to steal, let them do so without endangering the lives of Zambians.”

Hichilema wondered, “what crime have our people committed to be subjected to this kind of inhuman treatment?”

“We know PF is going out in a few months’ time but surely do they have to deliberately kill us?” asked Hichilema.