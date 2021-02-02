Bloated public service reason for public debt – Hamududu

PARTY for National Unity and Progress president Highvie Hamududu says payments of the public service wage bill and debt servicing are the only functions the Ministry of Finance is playing today.

He regrets that the current debt burden is harshly affecting service provision.

Hamududu, an economist, spoke in an interview.

“The Ministry of Finance has been reduced to only two functions – servicing debt and paying the [public service] wage bill. Nothing remains after that!” Hamududu said. “I don’t know what magic they are using and it is clear that the fundamentals are wrong.”

He explained that the biggest “elephants in the room” are two, where the economy is concerned.

“[But] many people are just talking about one; they are talking about the debt. But there is also the wage bill beyond the threshold,” he noted.

“By the way, the issue of the huge wage bill has been there, even before we had this huge debt. It is also one of the reasons why apart from this infrastructure overdrive, which went beyond the capacity of government…”

Hamududu said the bloated public service was one of the reasons for accumulated public debt.

He said a huge chunk of the national budget is allocated to the public service and that what remains to deal with other issues was very little, “thereby pushing the government into debt.”

“If we were to interrogate the reasons for ballooning debt, one of it is a bloated public service that consumes more than the normal threshold,” Hamududu said. “The normal threshold of the wage bill in any normal organisation is about 30 per cent.”

He further noted that in a developing country, the government also wanted to create jobs, although jobs in the greater economy were created by the private sector.

“You create more jobs in the private sector by reducing government jobs. There are few government ministries that should have enough workers. Basically, it’s education and health,” Hamududu explained, further asking if at all the government needed to have a multiplicity of community development officers across the country. “A multiplicity of Ministry of Gender staff across the country! A multiplicity of Ministry of Religious Affairs staff across the country, when those functions can be done under one roof! You just need multi-tasking.”

Hamududu asserted that his party’s proposal for a reduction of ministries from 29 to 18 was practical.

He wants anybody who could explain to him how a bloated government could have a lower wage bill.

“It’s not possible!” Hamududu argued. “When you have a bloated government, you steal away efficiency because since you have too many workers, you can’t pay them well. So, you de-motivate even those who are supposed to work hard.”

He added that right now the wages of civil servants in Zambia are low.

“They have been slowed down by the huge wage bill, because government now cannot go beyond 50 per cent,” he said. “So, when you over employ in the civil service, you actually work against civil servants because their conditions of service begin to deteriorate. A lean public service is efficient and well remunerated!”

He said there were many benefits of a lean government.

“The first one is that it will be efficient. It will be highly motivated because of better wages. That’s what Botswana did – for a long time they ran a country of about 16 ministries and that’s why you saw Botswana posting continuous budget surpluses which has made them to have such huge reserves, smaller as it is,” Hamududu explained.

He said one did not need rocket science to run an economy.

“What we need is to be clear, consistent and predictable,” Hamududu advised, further praising the UNIP government for being sincere, even when it made some economic mistakes.

“But they made so much progress; educated all of us and removed us from the village and we came into Lusaka. We were literally picked from the village…I salute the UNIP colleagues!”

Hamududu stressed that: “if there is a credible political party in this country, it’s UNIP.”

“I might not agree with the way they ran the economy; the government becoming bloated along the way…” he said. “But you cannot judge them harshly because there was a liberation war around Zambia – in Mozambique, Angola, Zimbabwe, Namibia and we were hosting South Africans who were fighting apartheid. That was a heavy load!”

Hamududu also pointed out that the liberalisation of Zambia’s economy, through privatisation, was not an original idea of the MMD government.

He said it was a UNIP idea and that there was a document to that effect.

“Ask Dr [Caleb] Fundanga who knows more than all of us politicians. Today no one even consults Dr Fundanga and we think we are clever as politicians. Who knows economics more than Dr Fundanga? Nobody!” noted Hamududu.