Chanda Kambwili’s friend implicated in missing dollars theft applies for habeas corpus

STACEY Jones, a best friend of Chishimba Kambwili’s daughter, who is suspected to have been involved in the theft of US$160,000 from the opposition leader’s house has sued the state for unlawful detention.

Insiders told The Mast that about $30,000 has so far been recovered as more people are volunteering information on where the money is.

The source said one of Kambwili’s workers who was on the run handed himself to Chilenje police but with information that Chanda, Kambwili’s daughter, was part of the plot.

The man only known as Shi Mpundu ‘magically’ handed himself in and volunteered valuable information that saw the recovery of $30,000.

It is said one of Chanda’s friends who came with her boyfriend orchestrated the plan to steal the $160,000.

The source said Chanda’s plan was to get small amounts of her father’s money but when the wrong company got wind of the issue of the money in a safe, they conspired to steal a larger amount.

“Chanda was also involved, she is the one that showed them where the money was but her idea was not to get so much. When her coloured friend’s boyfriend and a few others who were at home, partying were told about the loot, they waited until Chanda was drunk and carried out the ‘operation’. I am told Chanda earlier only benefited $3,000 but later more was taken…they are still volunteering information,” the source said.

The source further revealed that the driver Bwalya Musheki bought a small farm from the stolen money while Rodney, the cook, who is still on the run, is allegedly to have bought a car and a house.

The source said the other recovered money of about $5,000 was from the gateman who miraculously was gifted with the amount as the cartel was about to exit the Kambwili residence.

“The gateman was shocked to be given $5,000 as the guys left the house but the money has been recovered. It was found at the gateman’s sister hidden inside the chair (sofa). They keep getting new information every day; I hear Bwalya also bought a farm somewhere. More will be recovered am sure,” the source said.

Further, the source said Kambwili has hinted that he won’t press charges if they return a substantial amount.

But Jones has applied for a writ of habeas corpus, seeking a declaration that she is either taken to court to answer to charges that will be leveled against her or the police release her from their custody.

She has cited the Attorney General as the respondent in the matter.

In an affidavit in support of summons for writ of habeas corpus, Jones is demanding that she be released from detention as no charges have been leveled against her.

She explained that on January 26, 2021, she was picked up in Ndola by police officers from Chilenje Police Station and was taken to Lusaka and is currently detained at Godfrey Miyanda Police Post.

Jones said she was detained by the police based on reasons that they were carrying out investigations in the alleged theft of US$160,000 at Kambwili’s home in December last year.

She lamented that she has been held in detention for more than six days without being officially charged for the alleged offence.

Jones alleged that the police have continued to question her without specific charges and that she has been physically harmed by she has been subjected to torture to coerced her into confessing her role in the alleged theft.

She added that there was no justification for her continued detention and that the same was unlawful and unconstitutional.