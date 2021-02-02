Dora mocks Petauke residents over borehole

DORA Siliya says if people of Petauke had educated their children they would not have been asking her to drill a borehole that will cost her K35,000.

Siliya says she has one child because she fears failing to educate many children up to university level.

Addressing mostly women in Nsenga at a meeting in Eastern Province recently, the Petauke Central PF member of parliament wondered why residents were asking for a borehole from her when they had failed to educate their children.

“Neo amama okwela ndeke anaphunzitsa neo Dora Siliya. Neo kuyopa kuti siningakwanishe kuphunzitsa bana anyinji nebala mwana m’modzi, kuziba kuti ndiye waningaphunzitse, chifukwa nufuna kuti mwana akaye ku university. Chifukwa mwana angankhale grade 12 masiku yano angasebenze kuni? (My mother gets on a plane because she educated me as Dora Siliya. And fearing that I cannot manage to educate many children I only gave birth to one child because I knew that I can manage to educate that child. I want my child to go to university because if a child is a grade 12 these days, where can they work)?” Siliya asked. “Borehole ni K35,000. Ngati mwenze nabana ophunzira sembe bana onse bamutumulani ndalama kuti mukumbe borehole pano, nchifukwa chake musenga kuli neo Dora Siliya. Ngati munabana ophunzira monse apa nsembe zachita donate kuti mupange borehole imozi K35,000. Koma neo nichose yala K35,000 mthumba kuti nimupaseni borehole (A borehole costs K35,000. If you had educated children, they would have sent you money to drill a borehole here, that’s why you are asking from me; Dora Siliya. If you had educated your children, they would have put money together and donated to drill one borehole here at K35,000, but I will produce K35,000 from my pocket to drill a borehole here).”

She told the Petauke Central Constituency residents that they should not blame her when government delayed to drill boreholes because she had given them chitenge that they wrapping their children in.

“Chifukwa neo amama akafuna borehole neo nichose K35,000 mwangu mthumba wechiphunzitsa. Mweo mukafuna borehole musakile ku bana ayanu mwaona? Mube lindila boma, boma ikachelwa at a Dora Siliya ayipa mwana wa muyanu. Neo neyamba nikale kumupasankoni zangu, niwenye? Nivitenje vingati vamwapapilamo bana vangu neo, bayakine ndiye chamwawelela ku miting’i tyala pano, nutala wenye? (For me if my mother wants a borehole, I will produce K35,000 from my pocket, the child she educated. But for you when you need a borehole you ask from your colleagues’ children, have you seen? You wait from government and when the government delays, you start saying Dora Siliya, the child of your colleague is bad! I started giving you my things a long time ago, is it a lie? Is it not chitenges from me you have used to wrap your children? Some of you that’s what you have come for to this meeting, am I lying?)” asked Siliya.