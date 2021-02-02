Golden Party ‘welcomes’ end of load-shedding

THE Golden Party of Zambia hopes the pronouncements by Zesco that load-shedding will end this week are not a mere campaign gimmick for the ruling party.

Party leader Jackson Silavwe says his party however welcomes the move by the power utility.

In a statement on January 29, Zesco stated that there will be zero load-shedding this week once the maintenance of equipment is done.

“The Golden Party of Zambia is happy to learn about this development as it has been our cry for a long time. We only hope that the government has put in place necessary measures that will end load-shedding beyond the general elections on 12th August 2021,” Silavwe said. “The economy of Zambia has continued to nosedive even pre-COVID-19 era. The electricity crisis has been one of the major contributing factor. To date, factories/industries are unable to meet their usual daily targets due to prolonged hours of load-shedding.”

He noted that the production or supply of essential commodities or goods and services has been affected negatively by load-shedding. Silavwe said the situation had led to the increase in the cost of living and doing business.

He said the energy sector played a critical role in enabling the economy which had been going down.

“Higher unemployment levels and loss of revenue to the nation has also been a major problem caused by load-shedding. Majority of our people are now living below the poverty levels than before, since the introduction of multiparty democracy,” Silavwe said. “There is no denying that we are at a time when the economy is at its worst. Like transport, the energy sector plays a very critical role in enabling economic activities. Bulk production, supply and consumption of goods and services call for the use of technology which cannot happen without electricity.”

He called for a lasting solution to energy sector challenges.

“If we want to be serious about filling the potholes of our economy, lasting solutions to the energy sector that go beyond winning an election must be found. Otherwise, our journey will never be smooth enough,” stressed Silavwe.