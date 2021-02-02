INONGE A DISGRACE…probably has outlived her usefulness – Changala

BREBNER Changala says he is disappointed with Vice-President Inonge Wina’s outright support for corruption perpetuated by her own party and government.

On Friday, Vice-President Wina told Parliament that she was proud to belong to a political party that fights corruption.

Vice-President Wina was responding to Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu who asked if she was proud of the mischievous activities at the Ministry of Health.

“Your honour, I would like you to answer me the way you used to handle matters of national importance when you were in the NGOCC leadership. The scandalous activities in the Ministry of Health and other ministries have threatened the lives of so many Zambians. And a number of Zambians have died as a result of the scandals that rocked the Ministry of Health – this is the supply of medical supplies and services that are not compliant with the regulations,” said Mwiimbu during the Vice-Presidents Question Time. “As a result, even the Minister of Health (Dr Jonas Chanda) did indicate that the health sector is not performing well – the equipment is not available, and as a result the health services are poor. Are you proud, as Vice-President of the country and as a mother, that your government, through the mischievous activities in the Ministry of Health, have led to so many deaths in the country?”

In response, Vice-President Wina proudly said: “I can assure the honourable member that this member of parliament, a grandmother, a mother, is very proud to belong to the party that fights corruption and fights all sorts of misuse of public resources.”

But Changala, a good governance activist, said Vice-President Wina had completely shifted from her values.

“She is failing to see the chaos, the banditry, the criminality that is just below her feet. She’s wining and dining with robbers; men and women who are stealing from this country while she goes on the floor of the House to give accolades to people who are not supposed to be there in the first place,” he said. “This is a new Inonge Mutukwa Wina who is a Republican Vice-President. A total disgrace to the womenfolk, a total disgrace to all the values that we have been standing up together [for]. The values that Petronella Kawandami Chisanga fought for and has been fighting for, the values that Mary Fulano fought for, the values that Mama [Chibesa] Kankasa fought for, the values of Julia Chikamoneka and the values of so many upright women who have guided men who transgress and abuse society and humanity.”

Changala explained his close association with Vice-President Wina dating from way back.

“The Vice-President and myself are very close friends. So, you must get this reply or comment from me, that it is coming from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “The Vice-President herself and myself, we have shared a cell at Lusaka Central Police together with Mrs Petronella Chisanga and Emily Sikazwe who is at ECZ (Electoral Commission of Zambia vice-chairperson), Grace Kanyanga, and many more women. She has always been [a] very strong woman when it comes to values; this includes moral values.”

Changala however, said the Wina he knew and the current one were two different people.

He said Vice-President Wina had completely transformed herself into a different human being.

“I must say that I’m the first one to confess Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina that I’ve come to know… There’s Inonge Mutukwa Wina from NGOCC as a chairperson: decent, forthright, and humane. There’s an Inonge Mutukwa Wina who is today the Vice-President of the Republic of Zambia and the leader of government business in the House – Parliament,” Changala explained. “The Inonge of yesteryear at NGOCC and the Inonge of today as Vice-President and leader of the House are two different people. She has gone through metamorphosis, one could say. She cannot go on the floor and say things she has been saying lately; let alone to glorify and amplify that corruption is being fought by PF when PF is a symbolic beacon of grand corruption in the history of this country.”

Changala said he expected Vice-President Wina to be checking on President Lungu’s excesses.

“I am one person who had believed at one point that Mrs Inonge [Wina] being the Vice-President and deputy to President Edgar Lungu, she will have a controlling arm on President Edgar Lungu when he wants to offend and injure the people of Zambia. That’s what I have always believed,” he said. “And in the process, if she failed to do that, she’s one person I expected in this government to lead the way, like [Levy] Mwanawasa, to resign so as to show the President, President Edgar Lungu that what he’s doing is rotten and cannot be tolerated any further.”

Changala wondered why it was difficult for Vice-President Wina to see corruption in her government.

He said she had perhaps outlived her usefulness.

“It’s a pity that in the midst of this grand corruption, she herself being in the corridors of power and number two in command she can’t see it. The corruption which is even seen by a child in the street cannot smell in madam Inonge’s own bedroom,” Changala said. “That is unbelievable and an abomination. Madam Inonge probably has outlived her usefulness to the extent that she’s refusing to secure the future of her grandchildren and their grandchildren. She’s plunging this country into an economic mess through corruption by staying with arms akimbo and taking the role of a cheer lady, cheering the thieves that are looting and destroying our treasury day-in day-out.”

And Changala said the Vice-President’s late husband Arthur Wina must be turning in the grave because of his widow’s loss of values.

“I must end by saying that when she hears my voice, she knows how much I’m affected by her failure to succeed as the first woman Vice-President of this country. For, she has brought shame to the womenfolk. She has failed to function; she has failed to see the need to serve and serve with dignity and honour,” said Changala. “I must also conclude by saying that her husband, Arthur Wina, must be turning in his grave that he lived with a woman for so many years and imparted into her so many values and conditions of sacrifice and service to humanity; and yet she has turned 360 degrees to betray the very cause that gave us the independence in 1964. Selflessness, service above self and love for humanity; these values have evaporated from her as she enjoys the glory of the fainting light in PF.”