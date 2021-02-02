Magistrate explains charge to 4 Twin Palm pupils indicted for murdering Kabulonga pupil

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has explained the charge of murder to four former pupils of Twin Palm Secondary School accused of killing Ryan Phiri of Kabulonga Secondary School during a clash.

The four, aged between 16 and 19, are charged with one count of murder contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that on December 4, 2020, the four juveniles jointly and while acting together, killed Ryan during an inter-school wrestle.

The four who had the charge explained to them by magistrate Nsunge Chanda could not take plea as murder is only tried in the High Court.

Magistrate Chanda told the juveniles that instructions from the Director of Prosecutions were not yet ready and they would continue appearing before her court awaiting the same.

“There are certain documents of instructions that we wait for from the DPP. She has to guide on how we will proceed with the matter on whether you will be committed to the High Court or whether a nolle prosequi will be entered,” said justice Chanda.

Ryan, aged 17, is alleged to have been attacked by a group of grade 12 pupils from Twin Palm Secondary School who allegedly hit him with Golf Sticks.

He later died at UTH around 18:00.

The matter comes up on February 16 for mention.