Mukuni has not embraced Lungu as he does with HH – Kamba

THE PF has charged that senior chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people in Southern Province hates President Edgar Lungu.

On Sunday, The Mast published a story where Mukuni says the Constitution does not allow President Lungu to stand again.

Mukuni said he was greatly troubled and alarmed by media reports that President Lungu allegedly said that he would extend his tenure possibly beyond 2026.

But State House dispelled the allegations saying President Lungu will respect the Constitution and that no one was above the law.

“President Lungu was confident that he will win the 2021 elections hence the reference for him to leave office by 2026,” said State House.

However, Mukuni insisted that the State House statement was against the provisions of the Constitution.

“Even what State House issued is a danger to peace and national security because it sends wrong signals to his supporters and seriously undermines the pillars and institutions of governance and the sacredness of separation of powers. His apparent assumption in his alleged statement, that he has already emerged victorious, even before the democratic process of elections takes place,” said Mukuni. “I wish to therefore appeal to President Edgar Lungu to use his privileged platform of the Executive arm of government, to sow seeds of unity and love among the people, and assure the nation that democracy and constitutionalism will reign supreme prior and after the August 2021 elections. Our current Constitution does not allow President Lungu to contest in the August Presidential elections. He should know that the Constitution is above his personal interests and so he must respect its provisions with regards [to] holding office of the Presidency.”

Reacting to Mukuni, Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba complained that the traditional leader has never embraced President Lungu the way he has done UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Kamba said Mukuni has never treated leaders in the ruling party as his children, just like those in the opposition.

“We want to state from the onset that we have been following keenly the political activities of Senior Chief Mukuni of Southern Province with utmost discontent. Leadership requires that we face reality and speak the truth. We should not pretend and do things for news cameras and political rhetoric,” he said. “Chief Mukuni carries a status of a senior chief but doesn’t treat President Edgar Lungu and the PF right. In our traditional set up, we are all supposed to be his children, regardless of political affiliation. But look at the recent outbursts and attacks that come from chief Mukuni. He speaks bitterly on issues without due regard to President Lungu or the Presidency.”

He said as far as the ruling party is concerned, they are settled on President Lungu as their candidate.

“Chief Mukuni has embraced Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND and doesn’t want anything to do with the PF. His language has been of hate and we have asked him on several occasions to apologise to President Lungu over weird claims he has been making,” Kamba said. “We have time and again put it on record that as the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) our presidential candidate is Edgar Chagwa Lungu who has been cleared by the Constitutional Court that aptly interpreted the law and stated that President Lungu is eligible to stand because he has only served one term.”

Kamba accused Mukuni of being scared of President Lungu’s candidature.

He vowed that President Lungu would be on the ballot paper, no matter what.

“When President Lungu gets a fresh mandate in August from Zambians, that will be his second term. President Lungu will be on the ballot whether chief Mukuni likes it or not because it is within the confines of the Constitution,” Kamba said. ‘’We want to tell Mukuni and the UPND that we know they are scared of President Lungu and his popularity but they should come to terms with this reality that he will be on the ballot. We know President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is too strong for the chief Mukuni and his UPND and this is the more reason why they are now wasting their time on issues that have been resolved by the highest court of the land, the Constitutional Court.”

And Kamba challenged Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe that there was no wind of change coming.

“We also want to advise Dr Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party to concentrate on other things rather than claiming that there is a wind of change in Zambia. We want to tell Dr M’membe that Zambians love President Lungu and they are happy with the massive development the PF government is delivering across sectors,” said Kamba. “The PF of President Lungu is working round the clock to stabilise the economy in the wake of COVID-19 that has ravaged the global economy. Realistically speaking, there is no wind of change because the citizenry is happy and feel safe under the PF leadership of President Lungu.”