Shepolopolo captain Barbara Banda forms sports foundation

COPPER Queens captain Barbara Banda has launched a sports foundation that is aimed at uplifting and empowering young girls across country.

The Barbara Banda Foundation, a non-profit organisation, will also focus on supporting programmes that promote empowerment for women and girls, economic inequality, gender-based violence, among others.

Speaking at the launch, Banda said she wants to help alleviate such vices using the power of sport.

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’ Those are not my words but that of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. So in line with those thoughts, I decided to start the Barbara Banda Foundation, a non-profit organisation whose main focus is to uplift, protect and help a girl child on her path to success,” she said.

“Like many, I did not come from a place of abundance and hence I understand what it means to need help and no one willing to help you. I have also experienced how much easier life gets when you have people ready to help you on your path to success.”

Banda explained that among others, the foundation would held address economic inequality, gender-based violence, lack of access to equal opportunities, teenage pregnancies, and early marriages that women and girls are facing today.

The launch also saw the birth of an 8-team tournament that would battle it out for a top prize.

The eight teams have been put in two groups. Group A has seen Pataki, Luyando foundation, All Stars and Nkwazi women’s clubs while group B, the group of death, will see Bauleni United Sports, Lusaka Dynamos, Green Buffaloes and Yasa queens battling it out.

“In line with the above, we have organised a football tournament in collaboration with Bauleni United Sports Academy (BUSA) which will take place over two weekends, this week and next week. The teams that will take part are some of the best around and great action is expected,” explained Banda.

“I would like to challenge everyone out there to support this noble cause of the women’s tournament and the foundation. Like Helen Keller once said, ‘Alone, we can do so little; together we can do so much’.”

And Bauleni United Sports Academy co-founder Kaluba Kangwa said the launch of the foundation was the continuous process of empowering the girl child and young people to grow positively into leadership.

“Banda has shown great progress in her leadership development path. We as an academy are very happy that we have groomed somebody that has reached this stage,” he said.

Kangwa, who is also U-17 women’s national team coach and will be the consultant to the foundation, said the project would grow across the country.

“We are going to be there. We will continue supporting her and the foundation so that it can grow to greater heights,” said Kangwa.

“From my understanding, this is the first time I am seeing a foundation being launched by a female player in Zambia, and I am so happy for our child who has shown that she has grown. She is still playing football. We have seen players launching their foundations while they are retired but she has launched hers while she is still playing, meaning she has the heart for the nation and the girl child.”