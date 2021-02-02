SIWALE BLAMES KAMANGA FOR CHAN EXIT

FOOTBALL administrator Blackwell Siwale says Zambia’s 3-1 loss to Morocco in the African Nations Championship was expected owing to the poor administration under Andrew Kamanga.

The former Nchanga Rangers president also says Kamanga is illegally in office after the expiry of his four-year term.

He said the national team has been marred with biased and poor selection.

Siwale accused coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic and Kamanga of competing in exposing players with below par performances at the expense of more experienced ones.

“Remember some players had to be included because of public outcry. Sebastian Mwange was fronted as the number one goalkeeper in Zambia and subsequently sold. What happened after? He has been offloaded by Maritzburg United in South Africa,” Siwale said.

He claimed that Micho is not the panacea for football in Zambia.

And Siwale, a former Football Association of Zambia committee member, said Kamanga is illegally in office but merely relying on a letter from FIFA which is not backed by any statutes.

“The Kamanga administration is in a hurry to prove that there is something worthy of their illegal stay in office, that’s why you see them making too many mistakes,” said Siwale.

Zambia was on Sunday knocked out of the CHAN taking place in Cameroon by Morocco.