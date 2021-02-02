We all now know who Inonge Wina really is!

Inonge Wina says she is proud to belong to a political party that fights corruption and all sorts of misuse of public resources.
We can’t believe it is Inonge saying these lies, spewing such nonsense.
They tell us that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely but they never tell us how quickly. Inonge has changed very quickly. Or was she simply a chameleon?
Inonge has really become blind to corruption. To her ubomba mwibala alya mwibala is a way of fighting corruption!
What corruption has this regime of Edgar Lungu and Inonge really fought?
Inonge is a big disappointment to all who thought she was an honest, decent and incorruptible old woman who would bring some sanity to a regime that was born twisted and reeking with corruption in every pore. But all should have learned something about her character from the role she accepted to play in Edgar’s crooked and violent succession in 2014.
It is said that nearly all people can stand adversity, but if you want to test a person’s character, give him or her power.
Nothing discloses real character like the use of power.
Adversity is sometimes hard upon a person; but for one person who can stand prosperity, there are a hundred that will stand adversity.
Prosperity may consist of wealth, success, and/or power. It is natural to think that adversity is harsh and damaging while prosperity is easy and beneficial. But the character of an individual may be tested in different ways. The adage suggests that prosperity too often leads to egotistical, dissipated, callous, or self-destructive behaviours.
If you want to find out what a person is to the bottom, give him or her power. Any person can stand adversity – only a great people can stand prosperity.
Nothing discloses real character like the use of power. It is easy for the weak to be gentle. Most people can bear adversity; but if you wish to know what a person really is give him power. This is the supreme test.
We all now know who Inonge really is!
