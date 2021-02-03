Are we really going to have free, fair and peaceful elections?

Inonge Wina says Edgar Lungu will not stop visiting parts of Zambia because of COVID-19 otherwise there will be no government to talk about.
“This country has to continue; government has to continue. And certain actions have to be taken by government in order to fulfill the obligations that we made to the people. So, the President cannot be stopped from visiting a district or a province due to COVID-19 so long as there’s strict compliance to the health guidelines. His Excellency the President, as Head of State, is entitled and indeed he’s required to govern all parts of the country… And in doing so, the President is reaching all parts of the country and carrying out inspections of various development projects under the PF government,” says Inonge. “Having said that, His Excellency the President is well aware of the dangers of COVID-19 and therefore all health guidelines are being strictly adhered to in all movements undertaken by the President. And this pandemic will be with us for some time, and we have to learn how to live under the new normal. The most important thing is to abide by the guidelines from the Ministry of Health.”
We wonder how this should be interpreted when it comes to election campaigns. It cannot be disputed that Edgar has been campaigning for a third term of office on these travels.
This being so, why should it be only Edgar allowed to campaign? What about the opposition?
Is this indicative of the way things are going to be all the way to August 12?
If this is the way things are going to be, is it possible to have free and fair elections under such conditions?
There’s urgent need for all who are going to participate in the August 12 elections and other stakeholders to meet and iron out these issues so that we can have free, fair and peaceful elections.
