Civil servants must leave Vubwi, let PF and UPND sort each other politically – Andrew

ANDREW Banda says the Patriotic Front has resorted to illegal means of campaigning ahead of this Thursday’s Vubwi council chairperson by-election because Zambians are fed up with the ruling party.

But PF Vubwi campaign manager Masautso Tembo, who is also Sinda independent member of parliament, says UPND is not on the ground in Vubwi because it is only preoccupied with social media politics.

In an interview from Vubwi where he is campaigning for UPND candidate Given Sakala, Andrew – a UPND national trustee – said the ground was fertile for UPND.

“My appeal to President Edgar Lungu is that he is the one who is supposed to abide by the law. He must instruct his people not to do illegal things. The District Commissioners and other civil servants that are campaigning for the PF must leave this place immediately,” he said. “We know what is going on, we know what they have been doing. We don’t want to take the law into our hands because that is illegal, that is not right but we are going to do the right thing.”

Andrew said civil servants should leave politicians to sort out each other politically.

“We are going to do the right thing to ensure that they (PF) are not doing wrong things. Look, like everywhere, people in Vubwi, people in Eastern Province are Zambians. When there is hunger everywhere, whether one is PF or any other party, they are all feeling it,” he said. “The situation here is the same all over the country. People are fed up, they don’t want PF and that’s why the PF have resorted to illegal means to try and win these by-elections. They (PF) have enough vehicles but let civil servants, let other people leave us politicians – the PF, the UPND and others that are taking part to sort each other out politically but not violently. So there should be no interference from civil servants”.

Andrew said the UPND would effect a citizen’s arrest on civil servants that would be found campaigning in Vubwi.

“We are going to use the citizens’ arrest on civil servants who are involved in the campaigns. If a DC is arrested using citizens’ arrest, he or she cannot blame anyone for it. So we will effect citizen arrest on civil servants that are taking part in these elections and we will detain their vehicles as proof,” he warned. “By law, we are allowed to effect citizens’ arrest. Even Malawians, if they are detained using civil means because of getting involved in campaigns, they cannot blame anybody.”

Andrew said UPND reported to the Electoral Commission of Zambia a number of electoral malpractices being experienced in Vubwi.

“Those who will be found bribing people and those that will be found doing things that are outside the electoral code of conduct will be dealt with. We are not calling for violence but we are calling for free and fair elections.”

But Tembo said things were not on UPND’s side in Vubwi.

“Those allegations by the UPND are not true. You know when people are not on your side you start complaining. The ground here in Vubwi is fertile for PF and the PF candidate Vincent Mwale is winning massively. The problem with UPND is that they are experts of social media politics instead of talking to people on the ground,” he said.

Tembo said it was not true that the PF were giving out handouts to the electorate in Vubwi.

“Being the campaign manager for the PF candidate, I would like to categorically state that we are not giving out handouts. We are just talking to the people about the things that government has done and has continued doing in Vubwi,” he said. “The people of Vubwi can see the massive infrastructure like the district hospital, the secondary school and early distribution of farming inputs. The people of Vubwi are happy with this. Again, it is a lie that DCs are involved in the PF campaigns. The role of the DCs is to ensure that they run the districts very well.”

Tembo said it was typical of UPND to baby cry during elections.

The PF has fielded Vincent Mwale, UPND has Given Sakala while MMD has fielded Faindani Mbewe in the by-election slated for tomorrow.