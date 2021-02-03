Cyber security laws can increase digital access, says Mulonga

BLOGGERS of Zambia chief executive officer Richard Mulonga has called for increased cyber security education and awareness to enhance the safety and security standards of citizens on the internet.

Mulonga said this in the wake of the approval of the cyber security and cybercrimes bill of 2021 by Cabinet.

The bill will be taken to Parliament for enactment into law.

“We are making our call because cyber security and cybercrime laws are being used in certain countries to infringe on internet freedoms and shutting down the internet during events such as elections and peaceful protests,” he said. “When properly implemented, cyber security laws have the potential to increase digital access and enhance the digital transformation such as the one Zambia is experiencing.”

Mulonga said during participation in two of the government’s internal legislative meetings for the review of the bill, Bloggers of Zambia shared its opinion for internet legislation that would make the online spaces safe and secure for all.

“We also indicated that there was need for internet laws and policies to be democratic, specific and must enhance online rights and freedoms, rather than used to silence citizen voices online,” he said. “Admittedly, there are major challenges on the internet that require adequate legislation to make the online spaces safe and secure for all, including children, women and girls but this legislation must be participatory.”

Mulonga reiterated that the internet had become an important resource for the realisation of democracy and as such it needs internet governance processes that would enhance the digital rights of users.

He called upon citizens to take keen interest in internet law and policy formulation processes that are going on.

“Additionally, we urge all Zambians, both local and in the diaspora to engage in level-headed activities on the internet rather than engage in processes that expose others to harm,” said Mulonga.

“In the era of escalating misinformation and harmful content online, we urge Zambians to verify and check the facts of all the information before sharing on the internet.”