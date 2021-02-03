HH not yet matured to lead – Mbewe

KEBBY Mbewe says opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema should forget about winning the August general elections because he has not yet matured to lead the country.

In an interview, Mbewe who is PF member of the central committee said as long as the opposition leader was going to continue to oppose anything the government does even when it is good, and hold grudges about those opposing him, people will keep rejecting him.

“The opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema should forget about winning the August general elections because he has not yet matured to lead the country. He will remain incapable to lead this country if he continues to harbour hate and bitterness against President Edgar Lungu. His agenda should not be about pointing wrongs that PF does but let him tell Zambians what he intends to do if elected into power otherwise if he remains the way he is now, I’m very sure that he is going to be a danger to himself and will sink UPND because he has taken politics of not being truthful,” he said. “The opposing of anything PF does is making him unpopular. I have never seen a leader who wants to assume power to revenge on his political opponents. We have heard rumours from his people that he wants to punish Kebby Mbewe and President Edgar Lungu when he assumes power. Now I want to tell him that governance is not about vengeance. This is not a competition that needs vengeance. This is a competition to govern not to start telling people how he is going to punish those against him.”

Mbewe said the UPND had an opportunity to look for another leader before the August general elections because under Hichilema’s leadership it was melting like ice cream.

“Look at how PF is attractive. This is why old members are coming back. A lot of people that had left PF are coming back and everyone who went is free to come back because our party is not owned by an individual. We have seen people that have insulted the President but are in PF now and the agenda remains the same to serve Zambians. As a result, we are sustaining the party’s growth because President Lungu does not care who insults him or not,” he said. “But on the other side we have a certain leadership of our brother HH who says when I come into power they will see. Let him tone down, this is not a kingdom. We don’t want politicians that want to lead the country with intentions to sort out their friends. What have we done as PF to be told that we will be sent to jail? Let him make his party attractive by not threatening us. We are Zambians who have a choice to belong to a party of our choice. It’s a wrong concept for him to talk of putting us who oppose him on the chopping board because that is a Shaka Zulu way which is long gone. That is hundred years ago leadership.”

Mbewe challenged the Hichilema to appreciate the PF government’s acquisition of shares in Mopani Copper Mines if he meant well for the people on the Copperbelt.

“He can’t appreciate PF stance to acquire 100 per cent shares of Mopani which is protecting 15,000 jobs. If HH knows what to do about the economy affected by COVID-19, let him help struggling economies like USA and those from Europe if he can’t help his own country. Let him stop the lies that he can better the lives of Zambians. That’s a big lie,” said Mbewe.