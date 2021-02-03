It’s unacceptable to concede two goals in 10 mins, red card against a strong team – Micho

[By Darious Kapembwa in Douala, Cameroon]

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic summed up Zambia’s exit from the African nations champions (CHAN) at quarter final as “unacceptable to concede two goals, a penalty and a red card in 10 minutes against a strong team.”

And FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala says the national team needed at least government presence at the games as was the case with all other teams in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, there was a feeling of neglect in the Zambian entourage to Cameroon as there was no Zambian government official from the ministry of sport or the nearby Embassy in Abuja.

Besides, government did not contribute any funding to the team, with one team member mockingly heard telling his colleagues ‘banzanthu nama minister yabwela kubaona ise ndise bana ba masiye (at least our colleagues have got minister checking on them, but for us we are just orphans) in apparent reference to government officials frequently vising their rival teams during the tournament.