Judiciary, LAZ, Matibini, Lubinda mourn Muyovwe

THE Judiciary has opened a book of condolence at the Lusaka High Court to allow colleagues and acquaintances of the late Supreme Court judge Elizabeth Muyovwe pay their last respect and express their sympathies.

Judge Muyovwe died on January 31, 2021 at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka.

Speaking after she signed in the book, Chief Justice Irene Mambilima remembered the late justice Muyovwe for her passion towards women and children’s rights.

“The late judge Muyovwe was a very special person to us. She was a very dependable judge. We were together at the Ministry Legal Affairs; she branched off and went to the Legal Aid Clinic for Women,” justice Mambilima recounted. “She was very passionate about women’s and children’s rights. She was very passionate about the underprivileged in society and as a judge she was an excellent judge.”

Chief Justice Mambilima said judge Muyovwe’s death was a blow to the Judiciary.

“For us in the Supreme Court, we are devastated by her passing, more so that she looked forward to next month in March because she was due to retire on March 12 and barely a moth before this thing has happened,” said Chief Justice Mambilima.

“I recall asking her: ‘what are you going to do after retirement?’ And she said I am going to do ministry and we laughed about it. We have lost a very dependable person, who interacted with everybody and gave guidance to the new judges, so for us it’s a very big blow. We shall feel her presence, we were supposed to sit yesterday, we had a Supreme Court session but we were unable to sit, everybody is affected. She has gone too soon, we are really devastated. Liz what a way to part! You brought life and purpose to the Supreme Court. A fine and excellent judge. I remember your passion for women and children’s rights. Your concern for the underprivileged and your commitment to the cause of justice. Supreme court is not complete without you. Gone barely a month before your retirement. We are devastated. May your soul rest in eternal peace.”

And Deputy Chief Justice Michael Musonda wrote, “My sister, my friend, my colleague, my mentor, my rock, my confidant, I am sorely devastated by your untimely demise. I will miss your counsel, your sincerity, your all. Go well, you have gone too soon! Rest in peace.”

Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini remembered justice Muyovwe for her humility.

“She was very kind and a compassionate person and she was also a lady who subscribes to the Christian faith. She [related] very well with most of her colleagues. During my tenure as the Speaker of the National Assembly, I coordinated and collaborated with her very closely as chairperson of the training committee,” recounted Dr Matibini. “From time to time, she called me to assist the Judiciary in orientation of new judges. I feel very sad that indeed we lost a resourceful, very diligent, compassionate and friendly human being.”

Justice Matibini wrote ; “It was a sense of deep shock that I learn of your sudden passing on. I will always treasure the memories of our friendship as colleagues on the bench as well as our fellowship in the Christian faith. May your soul rest in eternal peace till we meet again.”

Justice minister Given Lubinda said justice Muyovwe’s demise is a great loss to the country.

“Am privileged to have known the late justice Elizabeth Muyovwe for a long period of time. I worked with her at the YWCA when she established the Legal Aid Clinic for Women. Many years ago I came to know her as a very charitable person. She was a passionate person over matters of vulnerability. I think that is what led her to being the first executive director of the Legal Aid Clinic for Women,” Lubinda said.

“She always impressed me with her passion for paying particular attention to indigence. I had the privilege to know her through the work she was doing in the constituency (Kabwata) that I have been honoured to represent for 20 years now. She was contributing to the running of the transit home in Chilenje and every time that I went to visit the transit home management, it would remind me that justice Muyovwe was involved in their work.

“She shall not only be missed by her family and colleagues on the bench, she shall fondly be missed by the many people she came into conduct with, especially the indigence and many women who are receiving support through the Legal Aid Clinic for Women. On behalf of the President [Edgar Lungu], I want to register our heartfelt condolences to her family. We are aware that she has left behind her elderly mother, we wish her strength and the whole of her family strength in this critical condition. we mourn with them, this is indeed a big loss to the nation.”

And Lubinda prayed: “Almighty heavenly father, how may we thank you for the wonderful soul, the wonderful person in lady justice Elizabeth Muyovwe? Our dear God, we only beseech you to grant us strength for us to learn from the life of your daughter, for us to live for others, for us to be good to others and to serve you whole-heatedly. We shall dearly miss your daughter, may we pray that you give her soul eternal and peaceful rest until we meet again in your kingdom. Liz you shall be missed and loved.”

Law Association of Zambia Abyudi Shonga said justice Muyovwe immensely contributed to development of the law.

“The late judge Muyovwe performed beyond our expectations as lawyers. She was a judge whose mark has been immortalized [through] the judgments that are accessible for every Zambian to read. On behalf of LAZ, we are devastated at her untimely demise,” said Shonga. “She was due to retire in a short period of time and we expected that we would have that time post retirement to draw from that judicial wisdom but things have happened this way; a courageous and we are truly saddened of losing her.”