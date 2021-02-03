Mangani ponders return as Chipata Central MP

LAMECK Mangani says he will soon respond to calls for him to recontest Chipata Central seat that he held from 2006 to 2011.

And former Dilika ward councillor Michael Banda says calls for Mangani’s comeback are justified.

Some Chipata residents has also advised Mangani to contest the seat as an independent.

In an interview, Mangani who served as home affairs minister in the Rupiah Banda government said he was aware of the calls for his returning to active politics.

“Yes, I am aware about those calls from the people and I will respond to them at an appropriate time. Very soon I will make my position clear on this matter,” he said.

And featuring on Breeze FM political hour programme on Saturday, Banda who served as councillor from 2006 to 2011 said Mangani left a mark in Chipata Central and calls for his return are justified.

“During Mangani’s time the first project which was undertaken were the roads. You realise that this was a landmark project of taking the tarmac road to Nabvutika, taking the tarmac road to Mchini compound and because of that people started improving their residential homes,” he said. “Up to this time you will realise that the standards of buildings in Mchini have improved so much, even people with money have gone there to improve the structures for business. The second issue was water reticulation … more kiosks were built through the Devolution Trust Fund under then Chipata Water and Sewerage Company.”

Banda said many boreholes were sunk using the Constituency Development Fund adding that it was during Mangani’s tenure that areas such as Eastrise, Dam View and Magwero road were opened up for settlement.

Banda said, currently, there was a representation vacuum in Chipata Central Constituency.

“If you walk to Mchini or you walk to Nabvutika, the roads that were tarred during Mangani’s time have potholes. So people when they see the roads which were well done and now, they are in that state, they are saying there is a vacuum – is there a serious representation of Chipata Central Constituency! The status of Chipata Central Constituency is on a decline and as people walk, they always remember Lameck Mangani,” he said.

Banda said the advocates for Mangani’s comeback respect the current MP, Moses Mawere, and councillors but that when elections are nearing, they should open up for other people to participate.

“Naturally, what I am seeing is lack of coordination between councillors and the MP because much of the MP’s time is spent at Parliament and he is resident at Parliament Motel. So, there should be good rapport between the MP and councillors,” he said.

Banda said there were a lot of road projects being done in Lusaka because Lusaka MPs were lobbying more compared to other areas.

“There is also lack of coordination amongst the MPs here. You see when the MPs get to Parliament, they need to form a committee and have one voice. If they don’t, they are fragmented and what that means is that each one will get a little piece of the cake which can only do a simple project in his area,” said Banda. “I will give you an example, if we borrow the development under Rural Electrification for Eastern Province, which constituency performed very well? It is Luangeni because he (Charles Zulu) took it by himself to do that but if the approach was wholesome others would have also benefited.”

Meanwhile, some callers advised that if Mangani was to stand then he should contest on an independent ticket because of the current economic situation.

David Tembo said Mangani should heed the advice by the callers adding that even a three-year-old child is able to see that things were not okay.

Another caller identified as Chalapiwa said Mangani was hardworking but did not think people could vote for him if he was to stand on PF ticket.

“The best way like what the people are saying is that he should stand on independent ticket. He will win on independent ticket but if he will stand on PF, people now have lost hope in PF,” said Chalapiwa.

In responding to the callers’ advice for Mangani to stand as an independent candidate, Banda said politics was a game of numbers and that the callers had a right to give an opinion.

“Lameck Mangani belongs to a party and he belongs to PF. He has not migrated to go anywhere therefore Lameck Mangani at this time, the people that are calling are the structures that worked with Mangani and he moved with him from MMD to PF. Therefore, time has not reached for him to make a decision on that nature but we are torchbearers and supporters of PF and President Edgar Lungu,” he said.

Banda said what has made people think the PF has not performed were the gaps but that the President has an agenda to develop the country.

“The President has got an agenda to develop the entire country and he embraces 10 provinces. The MP embraces a constituency but if there is a gap, how can a President understand the problems at the constituency level? These concerns being raised are faults of MPs disconnecting themselves to the party programmes,” he said.

Asked whether he was concerned about callers saying they would not vote for Mangani if he stood on a PF ticket, Banda said he was not moved with such because a lot of people also wanted Mangani to stand on PF.