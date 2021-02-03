Moyo pushes for ramps to public buildings to ease access by people with disabilities

NO one should be excluded from accessing public buildings because of their mobility status, says Joseph Moyo.

Moyo, the founder and president of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF), last year sued Zanaco Livingstone branch for pain and loss of dignity after being frequently lifted on his wheelchair by strangers, forcing management to construct a ramp for him and others living with disabilities to easily access banking services.

The bank has also designated a parking slot for wheelchair bound people.

In an interview, Moyo, who is also the president of Lifestyle Health Foundation (LHF), said he was in 2016 diagnosed with Total Temporal Disability (TTD) after experiencing back pains for years, compounded by chronic intractable hiccups.

“Doctors then recommended that I use a wheelchair to help reduce pain. I have been receiving medications in the USA and there I find it easy to live as there are suitable equipment at airports such a ambulifts which we don’t have here. Here I have to be constantly lifted to board or disembark a plane,” he said.

“In the USA, it is easy for me to enter a building such as a bank or a church because they are serious with the disability Act. But it is the reverse here back in my home country, Zambia. I have to be lifted to access banking services and recently I fell and injured my ankle and hip at a bank. I have to be lifted to enter a courtroom, police and even a church as if God is only for the able bodied. I have even discovered that even pharmacies have no wheel-chair ramps, not even the Livingstone Central Hospital medical director’s office. I am excluded, many people with disabilities are excluded. Public buildings are built for us, they are ours and no one should be excluded from accessing them,” Moyo said.

He said at the hospital when he complained, he was told that the institution was built over a 100 years ago as if disability was not there over that period and only surfaced recently.

Moyo said in 2020, he wrote to the council to compel public building owners to build access ramps before they could renew their 2021 trading licences but to no avail despite an assurance.

He said he has since written to the Bankers Association of Zambia over the issue of access ramps at banks across the country and the Attorney General who were yet to respond.

“It is not only people with disabilities but also the aged, pregnant women and the sick who need access to public buildings such as banks. I can’t even go to the mayor’s office because it has steep stairs…owners of these places can spare a few bags of cement, a wheelbarrow of stones and sand to build access ramps. We don’t need invisible signposts telling us that we are not welcome to a bank just because we are on a wheelchair. We have dignity and we need to exercise our freedoms instead of people lifting us to enter a building without a ramp,” he said.

Moyo wondered how Bill 10 would have helped people living with disability as was peddled by the PF if public buildings such as a ministers’ or a district commissioners’ offices were not accessible to them.

“It is a sad state of affairs because even schools, colleges and universities are not accessible to wheelchair bound people,” lamented Moyo.