Opposition alliance failure will spell doom for Zambia – NDC

ZAMBIA needs the opposition alliance, says Innocent Daka.

The NDC Luanshya district youth chairman said he cannot imagine what Zambia will be after another five years of the PF regime.

He is urging leaders of the opposition alliance not to be selfish but to look at the welfare of the suffering Zambians.

Daka said the failure of the opposition alliance would spell doom for the people who for months now have relied on the alliance to liberate the country from the shackles of poverty under the PF.

“Zambia needs the alliance more than ever. We can’t afford to be selfish when Zambians are literally dying of poverty, not to talk about the mismanagement of the country’s little resources. The Copperbelt youths want the alliance to work, they need it to work at all costs otherwise ninshi twafwa (we are dead). There will be no Zambia to talk about under these savages,” Daka said.

He said the propaganda about NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili rejoining the PF had unsettled many people close to him including the opposition alliance.

Daka, however, insisted that Kambwili was a man of the people who always wants to side with the good rather than evil.

He said Kambwili wants to side with the people and that so far the PF has been nothing but evil to those that they lead.

“Our boss, has been an action-oriented man just like President Michael Sata, his mentor, so do you think it makes sense to align him with a party like PF? Be serious, PF is worse that Lucifer himself,” Daka said. “Look at what is happening today, procuring expired drugs. Isn’t that murder, buloshi (witchcraft) but that scandal of expired drugs now is the story of the day not to talk about the amounts being spent on the same drugs. Corruption, COVID-19 balilya (they misused), the list is endless elo ati (and then they should say) CK (Chishimba Kambwili) is going back to PF, tekupena uko (isn’t that madness)?”

Daka said it would not make sense to backpedal on assurances that the alliance would strive to defeat the PF by 10:00 hours on polling day.

He said Zambians eagerly await the day the leaders of the opposition alliance would announce the merger and declare readiness to conquer evil.

Daka said anything short of what is expected and promised would be a betrayal not only to the alliance followers but the entire nation which is looking to benefit from the expected coalition.