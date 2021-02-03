OUT OF ORDER: another senseless cost by govt

[By Michael Brandon Munyimba]

So, health specialists were visiting 4,000 schools across the country, inspecting them to ensure they met COVID-19 prevention guidelines before schools opened last week? How wonderful, 4,000!

We are not sure or told where these ‘inspectors’ are coming from. Will they be within those areas these schools are located, or are they from Lusaka and other big cities? How many are they and how long will this exercise take? And finally, of course, how much will this whole exercise cost?

Hello, Mr Government, are you there? We want to know how much you will pay these lads who will tour 4,000 schools scattered from Livingstone to Mporokoso, from Solwezi to Ndola, Mansa and all those hidden places where automobiles cannot pass; covering 117 districts and 50 towns just to go and check if these schools have enough desks and running water. And to give ‘lectures’ to staff on social distancing in class and on the importance of masking, or do you need assistance in calculating their transport, lodging, food, beer and allowances?

We were of the understanding that that information you are going to take there was general knowledge because even toddlers in diapers are aware of the COVID-19 guidelines. Do you need to send rocket scientists all over the country to go and tell head teachers and their staff that?

Ok, wait a minute, let’s see; suppose these lads find some of these schools don’t have running water, are these inspectors going to drill them boreholes? No, sir! Suppose some schools don’t have the capacity to provide hand sanitizers for their students and lack enough desks and classrooms to keep social distance in class, will these ‘inspectors’ provide those things?

Again, NO SIR! Are these inspectors going to distribute facemasks to these schools in rural areas where the really poor can’t afford to buy them? Nope! Let’s just imagine some schools didn’t meet the expected standards, were they prevented from opening on February 1? I doubt. Or if it so happens that after giving them these ‘lectures’ and a checklist on what is required of them, some fail to abide, will government close them? I doubt that either. So now, the big question is, what the heck is the purpose and benefit of this costly errand which is going to cost, who knows, perhaps a billion Kwacha (kaili that’s how they exaggerate projects of 20 pin)? What is the benefit? Let me know.

Now, here is the thing; wouldn’t it have made sense to send a checklist template to all these head teachers in these schools through email, WhatsApp, phones and other cheap means? Then task them to do an introspection of themselves and send back reports to government detailing where they are lacking, then spend this money they are spending on this useless bunch of big-bellied educated illiterates to give these schools so that they can drill boreholes, extend their classrooms and buy face masks and sanitisers to meet the required standards of COVID-19 prevention.

There are pressing issues that require urgent attention right now; pensioners and ‘separates’, as they are now calling them, have not been paid for 20 years under the pretext that government has no money. But suddenly, there’s money to send a huge delegation of ‘tourists’ to go and chat with head teachers of 4,000 schools and be paid hefty sums for that. Thousands of these pensioners have died of depression and hunger, others of old age because it’s been 20 years since they retired and yet their money is not paid to them. Instead, it’s being enjoyed by some scavengers who have no human heart.

Millions are being stolen and spent on useless ventures that have no benefit to anyone but a few screw- heads who don’t care for their own kind. Hospitals have no drugs, thousands of teachers who graduated many years ago have not been deployed – the list is endless. Then you send lads on free vacation to give them millions when our people are suffering? No, sir.

The media platforms, worth their salt, shall not stand back and watch. We shall, on behalf of the suffering masses, not cry like girlie-goodies, but shall fight; not with elusive hope, but with broken fingernails and stoic forbearance until Zambia is set free from this quagmire. So, bwana government, pay the pensioners and, give our young teachers jobs, buy proper drugs in hospitals and stop spending unnecessary money on tourists. How would you feel if you, bwana minister or PS, retired at 60 and it takes 20 years to get your meagre gratuity? Think.

Amen.

