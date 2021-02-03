U-17 BEGIN AFCON PREPS

THE Under 17 national soccer team has begun preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations slated for Morocco next month.

The George Chilufya tutored side had its morning session on Tuesday at Imboela stadium, a day after the 41-man provisional team was announced.

Among the 41 players summoned by Chilufya include all those who qualified the team to the AfCON tournament, apart from Brian Mate, who was left out due to injury.

“All this is actually coming from the COSAFA tournament in South Africa. We had about a team of 20 players but for competition’s sake and preparation, we thought we needed a bigger number and also looking at the COVID-19 situation. So, that’s the more reason we have called 41 players,” Chilufya said.

“We have academies all over the country and sometimes logistics and probably other programmes are a challenge. And Zambia is big, and for me to go round has not been easy. But with recommendations from coaches on the ground in the provinces, we are able to get these boys into camp. So, what they have been doing with their clubs is what has brought them here.”

Chilufya added that the team is expected to play a number of friendly games before heading to Morocco.

“We just want to see how these boys are doing. I think I have been talking to their coaches from their clubs. We need to see the condition in which they are then we can start talking about friendlies,’’ said Chilufya. ‘’I think we have lined up quite a number of friendlies but that one is more administrative; I cannot go into details but the programme is there.

This is our second training session. Yesterday (Monday), in the morning we had a gym session and rested in the afternoon and today we have a double. The response has been excellent; everyone looks set and they are competing.”