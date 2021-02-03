Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: role of M&E in evidence-based policy making

THE World Bank in 1997 concluded that: “Good governance is not a luxury – it is a vital necessity for development.” While the role of the state has changed and evolved during recent history, it is now readily apparent that good governance is key to achieving sustainable socio-economic development. States are being challenged as never before by the demands of the global economy, new information and technology, and calls for greater participation and democracy. Governments and organisations all over the world are grappling with internal and external demands and pressures for improvements and reforms in public management. These demands come from a variety of sources including multilateral development institutions, donor governments, parliaments, the private sector, NGOs, citizens’ groups and civil society, the media, and so forth.

Whether it calls for greater accountability and transparency, enhanced effectiveness of development programmes in exchange for foreign aid, or real results of political promises made, governments and organisations must be increasingly responsive to internal and external stakeholders to demonstrate tangible results. Further, the World Bank adds that: “The clamor for greater government effectiveness has reached crisis proportions in many developing countries where the state has failed to deliver even such fundamental public goods as property rights, roads, and basic health and education”. In short, government performance has now become a global phenomenon. Results-based monitoring and evaluation (M&E) is a powerful public management tool that can be used to help policymakers and decision makers track progress and demonstrate the impact of a given project, programme or policy.

The international community agrees that monitoring and evaluation has a strategic role to play in informing policy making processes. The aim is to improve relevance, efficiency and effectiveness of policy reforms. But given this international community aim, why then is M&E not playing its role to its full potential? What are the factors, in addition to the evidence, influencing the policy making process and outcome? How can the uptake of evidence in policy making be increased? These are the crucial issues needing government and citizen reflection in 2021. For Zambia which has a general election to elect leaders to public offices on 12 August 2021, these questions will help political parties to refine their campaign promises to make them more clear and results-oriented.

I strongly recommend that M&E should inform evidence-based policy options to facilitate public argumentation among policy makers and societal stakeholders and facilitate the selection of policies. To do so, M&E should be both technically sound and politically relevant. Therefore, the dialogue between the suppliers and users of evidence should be strengthened to bridge the gap between the information needs of policy-makers and the information offered by researchers and evaluators (M&E practitioners). This practically entails that the relationship between evaluation and politics should be thoroughly explored. Typically, the evaluation family traditionally has included good researchers with their ideal of neutral, objective research as the prototype for their evaluation work. Evaluation work, however, is always couched within a political context, and this reality brings different kinds of partners into the relationship. These partners, including politicians and policymakers, often make the evaluation family uneasy. If politics and evaluation are destined to be “life partners”, then what forms could the relationship take—marriage, cohabitation or living apart?

In addition, there is need to place M&E in the wider context of knowledge management, as an element of organisational learning and performance strengthening. In that regard, linking M&E to research and policy development becomes a crucial need. Thus, M&E is necessary to achieve evidence-based policy making, evidence-based management, and evidence-based accountability. Policy making, especially budget decision-making and national planning, focuses on government priorities among competing demands from citizens and groups in society. The information provided by M&E systems can support government’s deliberations by providing evidence about the most cost-effective types of policy options.

In order to make M&E inform policy-making, governments would need to build stronger M&E systems. Technical and expert support becomes important in creating stronger and functional government systems for M&E. For instance, the World Bank, in cooperation with other partners, is supporting countries in building national M&E systems. For the Zambian government, the University of Zambia (UNZA) Monitoring and Evaluation Centre of Excellence is available to provide the needed technical support. Equally, the Zambia Monitoring and Evaluation Association (ZaMEA), which is Zambia’s Community of Practice (CoP) has a squad of professionals in M&E to support government with skills and knowledge of strengthening and sustaining M&E functions. These options can offer our government invaluable major lessons learned in developing such systems over the past decades.

As I conclude, it is always important to focus on how to design and implement a results-based M&E system. Over recent years, there has been an evolution in the field of M&E involving a movement away from traditional implementation-based approaches towards new results-based approaches. The latter help to answer the “so what” question. In other worlds, governments and organisations may successfully implement policies but the key question is, have these policies produced the actual, intended results? Have government and organisations delivered on promises made to their stakeholders? The introduction of a results-based M&E system takes decision-makers one step further in assessing whether and how policy goals are being achieved over time. These systems help to answer the all-important “so what” questions, and respond to stakeholders growing demands for results.

Most of the issues I have covered today are absent in our (Zambian) government institutions. Only embryonic signs of M&E efforts exist in many public agencies. The problem is huge. It is technical, meaning that many government officials still require training to appreciate the benefits of M&E. It is political, denoting that key stakeholders (policy-makers, civil servants, politicians, legislators/ parliamentarians, etc) have to participate in the functionality of M&E across government. How can demand for results be well coordinated if the leadership of a country (at all levels) lacks results-based management know-how? It is cultural, entailing that Zambian citizens need to train themselves to create a results-focused economy. We need not to compromise on quality results from our actions. Public resources are supposed to create better results with transformatory and sustainable development for all generations. Not what is going on presently—high corruption cases, rising hunger and disease burdens, widening inequalities, disunity among youths, disrespect of citizens by political elites, etc. Aluta continua for a better Africa and Zambia particularly anchored on results-based M&E.

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm