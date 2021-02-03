UNZA lecturers call for prosecution of ministers who got money from third parties

TWO University of Zambia (UNZA) lecturers have argued that former and current ministers who got money from third parties to reimburse the State breached the law and should be prosecuted.

On December 7, 2020, the Constitutional Court ordered the 63 former cabinet ministers and deputy ministers to pay back to the State the emoluments they received during their illegal stay in office after President Edgar Lungu dissolved parliament prior to the 2016 general elections.

In an intellectual argument titled: ‘Why money paid by donors cannot extinguish ex-ministers’ liability to the State’, James Kayula and Dr O’Brien Kaaba say these public officers breached the law.

The duo says the ministers’ receiving of money from a third party constitutes criminality.

“In the meantime, the Law Association of Zambia, the petitioner, in this case, must consider proceeding with necessary steps to secure the enforcement of this judgment against the ministers,” they argued. “Second, since the conduct of ministers reveals criminality in the light of the provisions of Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012, the Anti-Corruption Commission should consider prosecuting the ministers involved. Third, a complaint can be lodged before the Chief Justice so that a tribunal is appointed to inquire into the ministers’ breach of the parliamentary and ministerial code of conduct Act.”

The lecturers said the ministers, as public officers, should have disclosed the money and its source.

They said it did not make legal sense for them to receive money from an unknown source and pay it to the treasury.

“In this article, we argue, firstly, that payments by a third party to discharge the liabilities of former ministers who are still in government serving as ministers or occupying any other public office, are donations/gifts made to public officers in their capacity as employees of the Republic of Zambia and received in the course of employment,” they argued further. “Consequently, these gifts/donations must be disclosed and relinquished to the State as secret profits. Secondly, we argue that receipts of gifts by public officers in the performance of their public functions is a criminal offence under the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. Thirdly, we argue that the receipt of gifts by members of parliament/ ministers, offends the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Chapter 16 of the laws of Zambia.”

They also called on the treasury to demand fresh payments from the culprits so that all details could be properly documented.

“The treasury must make it abundantly clear to the ministers concerned that their liabilities to the State remain undischarged,” the lecturers said. “Failure by the treasury to demand fresh payments from the ministers will no doubt make the officers in charge of the Treasury complicit to this grand illegality and may be charged jointly with the ministers under the Anti-Corruption Act. They would be, in law, accessories after the fact.”

The lecturers argued that the serving ministers were in direct breach of the Ministerial Code of Conduct.

“What is beyond question here is that an employee commits an unlawful act by receiving and retaining a gift, donation or any form of gratification for himself in the course of employment. This position is not malleable; it is cast in iron and steel,” they said. “Now, it is not in doubt that ministers as well as ordinary members of parliament are employees of the government. They are public officials carrying out public functions as agents of the government.

Therefore, as long as they remain in these positions, they are bound to keep the fiduciary duties of good faith, loyalty and fidelity to the employer, the Government of the Republic of Zambia.”

And the lecturers explained why President Lungu has been quiet on the issue.

They said the Head of State could not do anything because he has also received gifts before which he has personalised.

“Could there, however, be a reason to wonder why the appointing authority, the President, does not seem to see anything wrong in this transaction? The answer does not seem to be beyond the horizon at all,” said the lecturers. “It is worth remembering that in 2018, President Lungu was a recipient of a piece of land in the Kingdom of eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland. This gift generated a raging public debate on the propriety of the President receiving gifts, more so that the piece of land in question was allegedly owned by Inyatsi Properties, which company had been awarded two contracts by the government in the year 2015 worth billions of kwacha, to upgrade Chikankata Road and the Ndola Mufulira Road.”