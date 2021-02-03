We’ll use chiefs to rule and run country, pledges M’membe

SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe says when in government the party will include traditional leaders in political governance.

Dr M’membe, who featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat last Thursday, said chiefs deserved to be treated as equal partners instead of tools for electoral campaigns.

Asked by programme moderator Joe Chilaizya if the Socialist Party would also participate in bribing traditional leaders to influence their subjects for votes like other parties are doing, Dr M’membe categorically affirmed his government’s resolve to involve chiefs in politics.

“But I can tell you, under the Socialist government, the institution of chiefs will be necessary and will be integrated into our leadership system. What we are looking for is not a leadership for single people,” he said. “What we are looking for is a collective leadership of all the institutions of our people. And that institution [traditional leadership] is still important. And it has resisted extermination. And we’ll use them to rule this country, to run this country; they’ll participate as equal partners.”

Giving a background to the way chiefs have been abused by successive politicians, Dr M’membe described it as an insult to them.

He said there was no single group of leaders that could develop the country alone.

“It’s not one group of leaders that can rescue this country from the challenges it’s facing today. One group of leaders cannot develop this country. We need to bring in the traditional leadership very strongly as equal partners, as part of the collective leadership of our country; it is necessary,” Dr M’membe emphasised. “They’re not there to be used for elections or to bribe for elections. That’s an abuse, it’s an insult. Let’s bring them in at the same level with everyone else.”

He explained the genesis of the current law that forbids chiefs from participating in politics.

Dr M’membe explained who the MMD government under Frederick Chiluba was targeting at the time.

“We know that today chiefs are not allowed to participate in politics. How did that come? You remember comrade Joe, that started in 1996 by Mr Chiluba. And the target, do you remember the target?” Dr M’membe asked. “It was Senior Chief Inyambo [Yeta], he was vice-president of UNIP whom they did not want to participate as an effective leader. He was an effective political leader; he was an effective traditional leader and he still is one of our best traditional leaders today. They excluded him.”

Dr M’membe said there were a lot of traditional leaders that could participate effectively in politics.

He reiterated that the traditional system needed to directly participate in national governance.

“We have many other leaders who are chiefs today, who still can play a very big role in the governance of this country, either as political figures or as traditional figures. They still need to play [a role],” Dr M’membe said. “The traditional system needs to participate in the education of our people, in the provision of health services, in the promotion of agriculture. They need also to be involved in the infrastructure development, they need also to be involved in the preservation of the environment – without that we will not be able to achieve these things.”

He outlined how the institution of chiefs has been abused since colonial times.

“This is an old problem. The institution of chiefs has been abused for a very long time. It was abused by slave traders – some of our chiefs sold their own people, some of our chiefs also amidst that, resisted,” he said. “We have some chiefs who stood out against slave trade. We had Mulambwa the 10th Litunga who refused. Even his name ‘Mulambwa’ comes from saying, ‘sell dogs, not human beings’. He refused, stopped slave trade. But we have others who perpetuated it. We have some of our poor chiefs who collaborated with the colonialists to destroy our country.”

Dr M’membe also listed traditional leaders who stood for their subjects and resisted colonialism and slave trade.

“But there are also those who resisted. We have the old man Mpezeni with his son Nsingu, who in 1897, from December 1897 to the 5th of February 1898 resisted and fought against this force of occupation, of colonial subjugation, imperialist occupation. We have Chitimukulu, Chitimukulu Sampa who also resisted for 10 years against colonial and capitalist penetration in Mwinelubemba,” Dr M’membe explained. “So, amidst chiefs who have sold out, chiefs who betrayed their people, there are also chiefs who stood out. Even now, there are chiefs who are standing out, who can’t be bought; who can’t be compromised, who can’t be corrupted amidst some chiefs who are being corrupted, who are betraying their people.”

He however reminded everyone to realise the importance of the institution of chiefs.

“But one thing we should not lose sight of is that the institution of chiefs as a traditional system is important. There have been attempts by the colonialists to destroy it. Ba mwisa (colonialists) tried to destroy it completely because they wanted to rule alone,” explained Dr M’membe. “We got independence; the independence leaders also wanted to rule alone. They didn’t want to rule with chiefs. We have undermined the role of chiefs. Some people say it’s a traditional symbol; it’s just for the museum. [That] why should we waste so much time on an institution that is moribund!”