Why money paid by donors cannot extinguish ex-ministers’ liability to the State

[By James Kayula and O’Brien Kaaba]

On the 7th of December 2020, the Constitutional Court ordered the 63 former cabinet ministers and deputy ministers to pay back to the State the emoluments they received during their illegal stay in office.

Arising from this order of the court, there has been a disclosure made by the secretary-general of the Patriotic Front party, which has been confirmed by the treasury, that 59 of the 63 former ministers have had their liabilities paid for by an undisclosed donor.

This state of affairs has raised legal questions, specifically for those former ministers who are still in government today as ministers, members of parliament or occupying any other public office. The central legal question is, can a public officer (an employee of the government of the Republic of Zambia) lawfully receive and retain a gift/donation from a third party in the course of employment?

In this article, we argue, firstly, that payments by a third party to discharge the liabilities of former ministers who are still in government serving as ministers or occupying any other public office, are donations/ gifts made to public officers in their capacity as employees of the Republic of Zambia and received in the course of employment. Consequently, these gifts/donations must be disclosed and relinquished to the State as secret profits. Secondly, we argue that receipts of gifts by public officers in the performance of their public functions is a criminal offence under the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. Thirdly, we argue that the receipt of gifts by members of parliament/ ministers, offends the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Chapter 16 of the laws of Zambia.

We now develop our arguments for the above-stated positions. With regard to our first argument, we wish to state that there exists an absolute and inflexible rule that an employee who obtains a gift, donation or any form of gratification from a third party has a duty to disclose and relinquish such a gift to the employer. This strict and absolute rule is an implied term in every contract of employment that an employee has a duty to account to the employer for every secret profit that he obtains in the course of employment.

The idea here is that an employee stands in a fiduciary position (a position of trust and confidence). Therefore, an employee’s act of receiving a gift or donation in the course of employment is an attack on the fiduciary that exists between that employee and the employer. The act undermines the duties of fidelity, loyalty and utmost good faith that an employee owes to the employer. It is for this reason that the law has created this unequivocal obligation to account on the part of the employee to preserve the relationship of trust and confidence.

In the case of Reading v Attorney General 1951 AC 507, Lord Denning had the following to say regarding the duty to account:

“In my judgment, it is a principle of law that if a servant takes advantage of his service by violating his duty of honesty and good faith, to make a profit for himself, in this sense, that the assets of which he has control, or the facilities which he enjoys, or the position which he occupies, are the real cause of his obtaining the money, as distinct from being the mere opportunity for getting it, that is to say, if they play the predominant part in his obtaining the money, then he is accountable for it to the master. It matters not that the master has not lost any profit, nor suffered any damage. Nor does it matter that the master could not have done the act himself. It is a case where the servant has unjustly enriched himself by virtue of his service without his master’s sanction. It is money which the servant ought not to be allowed to keep, and the law says it shall be taken from him and given to his master, because he got it solely by reason of the position which he occupied as a servant of his master.”

The overriding principle in the strict and absolute requirement on the employee to account for his secret profit is that the duties of honesty and good faith are violated when an employee exploits his position to extract a benefit for himself from a third party. It does not matter that the employer has suffered no injury or any loss. The underlying premise upon which this position of law rests is that an employee has unjustly enriched himself or herself by reason of his or her position without the master’s consent, which act endangers or threatens the fiduciary role of an employee to the employer.

Further, in the case of Industrial Development Consultants Ltd v Cooley [1972] 1W.L.R 443, the court had this to say:

“I do not think it is necessary, but it appears to me very important, that we should concur in laying down again and again the general principle that in this court that no agent in the course of his agency, in the matter of his agency, can be allowed to make any profit without the knowledge and consent of his principal; that that rule is an inflexible rule, and must be applied inexorably by this court, which is not entitled, in my judgment, to receive evidence, or suggestion, or argument as to whether the principal did or did not suffer any injury in fact by reason of the dealing of the agent; for the safety of mankind requires that no agent shall be able to put his principal to the danger of such an inquiry as that.”

What is beyond question here is that an employee commits an unlawful act by receiving and retaining a gift, donation or any form of gratification for himself in the course of employment. This position is not malleable; it is cast in iron and steel. Now, it is not in doubt that ministers as well as ordinary members of parliament are employees of the government. They are public officials carrying out public functions as agents of the government.

Therefore, as long as they remain in these positions, they are bound to keep the fiduciary duties of good faith, loyalty and fidelity to the employer, the government of the Republic of Zambia. These duties have, unfortunately, been desecrated by their (ministers) acceptance and retention of the money received from donors.

The sting of the argument is that the donations that have been made by a third party are meant to absolve public officers from their legal obligations incurred in their official capacity as public officers during the time they stayed in office illegally. These public officers are therefore caught in the web of the law and have no choice, but to relinquish that money to the State with no further claim on it. It is money that belongs to the State by virtue of having been received as donations by the employees of the Republic of Zambia in the course of their employment. The government must commandeer these resources and regard them as national resources recovered as secret profits from unscrupulous public officials.

Secondly, as argued above, there is no doubt that a minister is a public officer as per the definition in Section 3 of the Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012, and as such amenable to the provisions of this Act relating to corruption. In this respect, Section 21 (1) (b) under Part III of the Anti-Corruption Act enacts:

“A public officer commits an offence who: (b) uses the public officer’s position, office or authority or any information that the public officer obtains as a result of, or in the course of the performance of that public officer’s functions to obtain property, profit, an advantage or benefit, directly or indirectly for oneself or for another person.”

From this provision, one would note that the Act, among other forms of conduct, criminalises the obtaining of property, profit, an advantage or benefit directly or indirectly, as a result of, or in the course of the performance of that public officer’s functions. The former ministers sustained the obligations to pay back money to the State by reason of their illegal stay in office. These public officers inflicted this liability upon themselves in their capacity as public officers and in their purported performance of the functions of their offices.

It cannot, as a consequence, be doubted that the act of the donor or donors has the sole objective of extinguishing public officers’ indebtedness accrued in their capacity as ministers and in the course of their performance of public functions. The conduct described above is exactly what Section 21 (1) (b) criminalises. This being the case, the conduct of former ministers in receiving the donations, constitutes a criminal offence under the Anti-Corruption Act. The Anti-Corruption Commission must therefore take interest and prosecute these erring ministers. Thirdly, the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act touches on the acceptance of gifts by members.

The term “members” under this Act, refers to members of parliament, members holding ministerial office, including the vice-president. Section 4 (d) of the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act, prohibits members of parliament from soliciting or accepting transfers of economic benefit other than: (i) benefits of nominal value, including customary hospitality and token gifts, (ii) gifts from close family members, or (iii) transfers pursuant to an enforceable property right of the member or pursuant to a contract for which full value is given.

One would note that issues under paragraph d (ii) and (iii) do not apply in this case since the gifts obtained by ministers have nothing to do with the aspects addressed thereunder. This only leaves paragraph d (i) relevant to this discourse. According to this provision, a member of parliament does not breach the Act if the benefit received is of nominal value, including customary hospitality or token gift.

The Act does not define what constitutes a benefit of nominal value. However, the dictionary meaning of the word “nominal” as per the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, 9th Edition, in relation to money, means “very small and much less than the cost or charge”. The money paid by the donors to ministers cannot fit in this definition of the word “nominal”. This is because amounts ranging from fifty thousand to sixty thousand kwacha that the former ministers were ordered to pay individually cannot reasonably be regarded as “very small” as per the dictionary meaning of the word “nominal”. These amounts are huge as they constitute salaries/emoluments obtained by ministers for a period of three months during their illegal stay in office.

To further substantiate the position that the amounts in question are in no way nominal, it is common knowledge that over forty former ministers had applied to court, seeking to pay back the money in instalments. All these factors put together, validate the position that the amount ministers were ordered to pay back were not nominal, and as such fall outside the realm of the meaning “nominal” as used under paragraph d (i) in the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act.

The net effect of this discussion with respect to the provisions of the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act, is that the Ministers, by receiving the monetary benefit which is outside the sanctioned nominal value, breached the Parliamentary Code of Conduct Act. Section 4 of the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct falls under Part II of this Act. Breaches of Part II are enforced by the invocation of Section 13 of the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act. Section 13 requires a complaint to be lodged before the Chief Justice, in writing, setting out the particulars of the breach, and requesting the Chief Justice to set up a tribunal to inquire into the alleged breach. This is the legal avenue available for the enforcement of the provisions falling under Part II of the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act, which the ministers have breached.

At this point, it must be clear that the law that we have set out and discussed above has the overall objective of ensuring that public offices are not turned into spaces of “self-dealing”. It is impossible for a government, whose public officers enjoy carte blanche freedom to receive gifts from third parties, to commit itself to good governance, transparency, integrity and ethical conduct in the administration of public affairs. It is worth noting that the Constitution of Zambia, under Article 8 establishes, among other principles, good governance and integrity as national values.

Good governance cannot be attained by merely legislating it; it is a principle associated with statecraft. This effectively entails that the conduct of public officers must be above board, state engagements and practices must be transparent and ethical. Article 262 of the Constitution further states that, “a person holding a public office shall not act in a manner, or be in a position, where the personal interest of that person conflicts, or is likely to conflict, with the performance of the functions of office.”

This cannot be achieved in an environment such as ours, where public officers openly receive gifts from third-party sources. In fact, the non-disclosure of the identity of a donor raises even more grave concerns as to what public officers have done or will do in exchange for the donations they have received. An environment of this nature is a sure recipe and breeding site for corruption, abuse of public resources and other attendant forms of maladministration.

What then should be done with respect to the illegal conduct of ministers in their receipt of gifts from third parties? First, having established that the conduct of ministers constitutes a breach of contract of their employment with the government of the Republic of Zambia, the first thing that must be done by ministers is to relinquish money received from third parties to the government. In other words, the treasury must not consider this money as having extinguished the liabilities of ministers.

The treasury must make it abundantly clear to the ministers concerned that their liabilities to the State remain undischarged. Failure by the treasury to demand fresh payments from the ministers will no doubt make the officers in charge of the Treasury complicit to this grand illegality and may be charged jointly with the ministers under the Anti-Corruption Act. They would be, in law, accessories after the fact.

In the meantime, the Law Association of Zambia, the petitioner, in this case, must consider proceeding with necessary steps to secure the enforcement of this judgment against the ministers. Second, since the conduct of ministers reveals criminality in the light of the provisions of Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012, the Anti-Corruption Commission should consider prosecuting the ministers involved. Third, a complaint can be lodged before the Chief Justice so that a tribunal is appointed to inquire into the ministers’ breach of the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act.

Could there, however, be a reason to wonder why the appointing authority, the President, does not seem to see anything wrong in this transaction? The answer does not seem to be beyond the horizon at all. It is worth remembering that in 2018, President Lungu was a recipient of a piece of land in the Kingdom of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland. This gift generated a raging public debate on the propriety of the President receiving gifts, more so that the piece of land in question was allegedly owned by Inyatsi Properties, which company had been awarded two contracts by the government in the year 2015 worth billions of kwacha, to upgrade Chikankata Road and the Ndola-Mufulira Road.

The Law Association of Zambia had an occasion to appeal to the President to relinquish the piece of land to the government of the Republic of Zambia. Well, the President saw nothing wrong in his receipt of a gift, and it is only fair to say, he sees and will see nothing wrong in this clandestine escapade either. Therefore, it would be too much to expect the President to react and provide the necessary leadership in this matter.

The authors are legal practitioners, lecturers and researchers in the School of Law at the University of Zambia. Views expressed in this article are, however, personal and may not reflect those of their institutional affiliations