Arrest of Bwalya, Nawa is political intimidation – Kalala

JACK Kalala says the arrest of Anthony Bwalya and Mubita Nawa by police is an act of political intimidation by the PF regime.

He said the two United Party for National Development officials were arrested for exposing the PF regime’s rigging scheme.

Kalala said the conduct of the police is unbecoming, deplorable and unacceptable.

“Instead of investigating the exposed scam, the police chose to be used by the PF leadership to arrest the whistle blowers. It is wrong and unprofessional of the police to be involved in the conspiracy to undermine and manipulate the electoral process in favour of the PF. The police, being a national and not a partisan institution should maintain neutrality and effectively play their role of maintaining law and order, and serve everyone equally regardless of who they are,” Kalala, a former presidential special assistant for policy monitoring under President Levy Mwanawasa’s reign, said.

He said the police service, like any other government institution, was not a branch of the PF currently in power, courtesy of the Zambian people.

He said the police service was a government institution to serve national and public interests, not partisan ones.

“It is independent of the PF. The fact that the current Minister of Home Affairs is a member of the PF does mean that the police service should carry out his partisan instruction. The police service should not behave like a chameleon to wear the colour of the party in power,” he said.

He said no one should be above the law.

Kalala said when an illegality is exposed, it was the duty of the police service or any relevant government institution to investigate the illegality and take appropriate action.

He said in the current situation, the irregular issuance of national registration cards and voters’ cards should have been investigated and those who were involved, regardless of their status or position in society, brought to book.

Kalala said if a minister was involved, he should be investigated and brought to book.

He said being in government does not make one to be above the law and immune to prosecution.

“We should have law and order in the country. There shouldn’t be any sacred cows. The police should actually encourage members of the public to expose and report illegal activities. That is how we will maintain sanity in our nation. No one should have the impunity to commit a felony and get away with it by virtue of belonging to the party in power. Belonging to the party in power does not give one a license to act outside the law. Zambia is not a banana republic and we should not turn it into one,” he said.

Kalala said if the current Inspector General of Police has no capacity to run the police service professionally, he should tender his resignation and leave the position to a capable person.

“The same applies to others holding senior positions in the police service and indeed other institutions. We need sanity in our country. We need orderliness,” said Kalala.