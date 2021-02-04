Catholic Bishops call for protection of human relationships amid Covid threat

THE Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops says in spite of the call to social distancing as a preventive measure in the fight against the coronavirus, there is an urgent need to protect and preserve the indispensability and warmth of human relationships that are under serious threat in the current circumstances.

In a message on the World Day of Prayer for the Consecrated, ZCCB Commission for the Consecrated director and Mansa Bishop Patrick Chisanga said annual celebration, instituted by Pope John Paul Il in 1997 to coincide with the feast of the presentation of the Lord on February 2, fittingly places the vocation to consecrated life in its right context, namely the light, which was Christ, to enlighten the nations and give glory to God’s people.

Bishop Chisanga said light was an indispensable element, without which human life and activity would be impossible.

He said the first product of God’s creative act was light; light that dispelled the primordial darkness over the surface of the deep.

Bishop Chisanga said through the birth of Jesus, “the people that walked in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness, a light has dawned”.

“As the baby Jesus is presented in the temple, he is recognised as the light for all peoples. On this feast of Jesus the light, through whom you too “are the light of the world”, may you shine ever more brilliantly as beacons of hope on this world, global and local, as it traverses this period of gloom and great uncertainty arising from the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “As Religious Sisters, Brothers and Priests, you constitute a significant section of frontline workers who are witnessing daily the harsh reality of this pandemic and its socio-economic effects on the people. I salute you, on behalf of other Bishops, and cheer you on to continue bearing the light of hope in Christ even in such desperate situations.”

He reiterated the call for enhanced adherence to preventive measures as well as early testing for COVID-19.

Bishop Chisanga said such calls cannot be over-emphasised, especially for religious men and women, given the nature of their pastoral and professional apostolates that render them to be quite vulnerable to contracting the virus.

“I am alive to the fact that, especially in this second wave, some members of your religious institutes have, in fact, contracted the dreaded virus in the course of carrying out their respective apostolates and have unwittingly brought it into their communities,” he said. “May the healing touch of our Lord Jesus Christ restore the health of those who have fallen ill and bring them wholeness so as to return to active ministry. Further, I commend to God’s mercy those who have succumbed to COVID-19 and passed on from this life. They are fondly missed. May the Lord receive them into the fullness of life.”

He said even though this year’s celebration of the Day of Consecrated Life was clouded with the general sombre mood in the country and the world at large, he urged them to be bearers of the light of hope, which was Jesus Christ to one another and to the people they minister to.

“In spite of the call to social distancing as a preventive measure, there is an urgent need to protect and preserve the indispensability and warmth of human relationships that are under serious threat in the current circumstances. In this regard, the latest encyclical of Pope Francis, Fratelli Tutti, is a timely and necessary tool for every religious on the mission of restoring and celebrating human fraternity,” said Bishop Chisanga. “The holy father invites us to act together, to bring about a rebirth in every one of the universal aspiration for fraternity and to dream together so that in the face of present-day attempts to eliminate or ignore others we may prove capable of responding with a new vision of fraternity and social friendship.”