It’s better to rig elections than let some people rule, says Fr Lupupa

FATHER Lastone Lupupa of Matero Parish says it is better to rig the election than let others take over power.

In a video that has gone viral, Fr Lupupa says God knew why He allowed late president Michael Sata to only ruled for three years.

“Michael Chilufya Sata was delayed for so many years to become president. God delayed him for a long period of time until himself (God) amutobosola amunasha elo basa mu pelako three years ukuteka nga atutekele for ten years I don’t know maybe he could have made mistakes,” he told congregants.

He went on to say that some politicians won’t enter State House because they were too much of themselves.

“So some of you will not enter State House because you are too much of yourselves. Until you break down, until you become so soft, until you see that there is only one of us, until you have the vocabulary of love, until you begin to condemn violence every time you open your mouth, as long as God sees this one is dangerous….Chawama twacita rig ama elections ukucila bambi bakateke, quote me (it’s better we rig the elections than others to rule),” Fr Lupupa said in the undated video.

He further who would want to see certain leaders enter State House when they only want to arrest others once they ascended to power.

“Mulalanda mwebene ati nga mwaisa mu power mukacimona, tukamikaka (you always say that when you get into power, you will see, we will arrest you).

Who would want you to rule when we know when you rule we are going to be scampered in all direction instead ulelanda tuka mibeleloluse (we will forgive you),” said while laughing.