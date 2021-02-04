Journalist sues Lusambo for defamation

FREELANCE journalist Cheelo Katambo has sued Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusamabo in the Lusaka High Court for defamation for alleging that he has been propelling propaganda.

In his statement of claim, Katambo said that on January 15, 2021, Lusambo published defamatory statements against him when he alleged that he was using an online publication, Koswe, to destabilise the country’s peace by peddling lies.

Lusambo said, ”the incessant appetite by koswe to write half truths, propaganda and innuendos about innocent people should be caged immediately. This rogue social media page is a danger to the safety, stability and security of our beautiful nation. I wish to warn Cheelo Katambo, the principal owner of koswe to be very careful on how he is abusing his privileges in this country. As a democratic nation Zambia has allowed the exchange of diverse views unfettered even on social media. This right however is not absolute and should not be abused in the manner the likes of Cheelo are doing. If koswe doesn’t turn the corner and change its approach Cheelo and team will soon meet their Waterloo.”

Lusambo further alleged that Cheelo and his cohorts at Koswe, with the full support of Hakainde Hichilema, should be assured that their days of publishing lies were numbered.

Katambo said in their natural and ordinary meaning, the statements issued by Lusambo were libelous as they meant and were calculated to mean that he was proprietor of an online publication known as Koswe and that he has been propelling propaganda with the intention of destabilising peace and security of Zambia.

He said Lusambo’s defamatory statements were false and malicious as he is neither a proprietor nor editor nor an ardent follower of the said online publication.

Katambo said Lusambo’s allegations that he was abusing his rights and privileges by propelling propaganda under the guise of Koswe were calculated to create an impression in the minds of the public that they were true when in fact not.

“The defendant could have reported the online publication “koswe” to relevant authorities for them to take action instead of amplifying matters in a manner that suggests that the plaintiff promotes propaganda in the country,” Katambo said.

He stated that he has suffered serious ridicule, distress, embarrassment and damage to his reputation as the same has been lowered in the minds of right thinking members of Zambia.

“Unless restrained by the court, Lusambo may cause to be published defamatory statements similar to those complained of,” he said.

Katambo is seeking an order that Lusambo retracts the defamatory statements complained of.

He wants an interim and permanent injunction restraining Lusambo and his agents from further publishing or causing to be published defamatory statements or any similar words.

Katambo further wants a reimbursement of the sums spent in mitigating the effect of Lussmbo’s conduct towards him arising from the defamatory publication.