Our Cabinet needs to be reduced

Highvie Hamududu has promised that when in government, his party will radically reduce the size of the government Cabinet.
Hamududu says that right now the Ministry of Finance is existing for only two functions – paying the wage bill and servicing debt. He’s right.
“We promise a small Cabinet, by amalgamating related functions into few ministries, and cascading such to grassroots levels. There is no need to have a multiplicity of government offices in our districts, because that takes away the resources for actual service delivery. A government is a conduit for improvement of the welfare of the citizens. Now, if the public service consumes 50 per cent of the budget, then basically the government exists for itself,” says Hamududu.
Our government is certainly too big to justify given the size of the economy and population.
The current Zambian Cabinet has 30 cabinet ministers and 10 provincial ministers bringing the total number to 40.
The United Kingdom, a country with a far bigger economy and population than ours, has a cabinet of 22 ministers led by a prime minister.
The GDP of the UK is $2.829 trillion (2019). And that of Zambia is $23.31 billion (2019).
The population of the UK is 66.65 million (2019). The population of Zambia is 17.86 million (2019).
Why should Zambia have a far much bigger Cabinet than the UK?
The size of Cabinet, or government in general, must be in line with the ratio of government expenditures to the total output of the economy – gross domestic product.
The scope of government activity may broaden and the costs of providing a constant level of goods and services may rise relative to the prices of goods and services in the private sector.
