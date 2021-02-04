Seyuba burial set for Sunday

THE family of the late Augustine Seyuba says his sudden passing is difficult to bear as they cannot mourn him in the manner befitting of what he meant to all due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Seyuba died in South Africa last week.

Mesele Seyuba said his father’s body is expected to arrive in Lusaka from South Africa at ZAF Base/ City Airport today ahead of burial on Sunday.

“We are devastated and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, our dear Augustine Seyuba. He was a great source of inspiration and wisdom for us,” he said.

“His sudden and most untimely departure from us has been made even more difficult to bear as

we cannot mourn him in the manner befitting of what he meant to all of us due to COVID-19 restrictions. With these restrictions in mind, we wish to share the following programme announcement: The body is expected to arrive in Lusaka from South Africa at ZAF Base/City Airport on Thursday 4th February 2021 at a time to be advised.”

Mesele said due to security restrictions at the facility and prevailing COVID-19 guidelines, only a restricted number of family members will be permitted to receive the body.

He said there would be no funeral gathering at the house.

Mesele said appropriate facilities had however been set up at the Seyuba residence for friends and family who wish to register their condolences or drop sympathy cards or flowers.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those wishing to use these facilities are requested to spend no more than five minutes per visit and strictly adhere to published COVID-19 protocols,” said Mesele.

“In accordance with government public health regulations and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church funeral service for the late Augustine Seyuba will be held at Mutumbi

Cemetery on Sunday, 7th February 2021 followed by burial. Any changes or additional information will be communicated to all as it becomes available. Thank you all for your prayers and support.”