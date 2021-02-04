There is no constitutional provision for a councilor who resigns to rescind decision – ConCourt

THE Constitutional Court has guided that a ward councillor cannot rescind their decision to resign from their position within the notice period.

Justice Plan Mulonda on behalf of others said that a councillor has no option to rescind their resignation within 30 days.

This is a matter in which democracy and governance specialist at Young Africans Leaders Initiative Zambia Isaac Mwanza asked it to determine the validity and constitutionality of a by-election conducted when a councillor resigns but later withdraws the resignation letter.

Mwanza cited the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Attorney General, seeking a determination on whether a notice of resignation can unilaterally be withdrawn or revoked by a councillor who filed a valid notice of resignation.

This was after two UPND councillors of Chilongozi and Munyambala wards decided to rescind their decision to resign from their positions.

However, Mwanza sought an interpretation on whether or not Article 157(2)(b) of the Constitution provides for rescinding a valid resignation thereby compelling the elections body to conduct a by-election.

In his affidavit in support of originating summons, Mwanza stated that he wanted a provision on whether the constitution provides for unilateral revocation of or retraction of a notice of resignation by councillors as the outcome may affect the state.

But the Electoral Commission of Zambia argued that it cannot be held accountable for the decisions taken by two councillors of Chilongozi ward and Munyambala ward to resign from their positions but later rescind the said decision.

In an affidavit in opposition to originating summons pursuant to Order 4 Rule 4(4) sworn by ECZ acting chief electoral officer Royd Katongo, a councillor resigns by giving one month’s notice in writing to the mayor or council chairperson and after the expiry of the said notification, a vacancy occurs in that particular ward.

Katongo said the reasons for resigning or rescinding the decision to resign within the one month notification period are within the peculiar knowledge of the individual councillors who resign and rescind their decision to do so.

“I am unable to make specific comments on the cited individual councillors as these matters relate to persons who are not party to these proceedings and the said individuals are best placed to account for the circumstances leading to the said resignations.” Katongo said

He added that where a ward vacancy occurs, there is a requirement that a by-election be held within 90 days and ECZ has been conducting ward by-elections within that stipulated period.

In its judgment, the court said it could not accept Mwanza’s argument that allowing the notice period to run would elongate the timeframe within which a by-election must be held in line with Article 57 of the Constitution.

Justice Mulonda said the 90-day period within which to hold a by-election begins to run from the time the office of councilor becomes vacant.

He said the vacancy occurs at the end of the notice period of 30 days after the notice of resignation is tendered in with the relevant authority.

Judge Mulonda ruled that even where a letter of notice of resignation had been tendered by a party, a party continues to perform their obligations under the contract or mandate until the notice period expires.

“The matter does not fall squarely into an employer, employee relationship. It is our view that if the intention of the framers of the constitution was to allow a councillor who had resigned from office to rescind their decision within the 30 day period, they would have made express provision to that effect in the constitution,” said Justice Mulonda.

“In conclusion, Article 157(2)(b) of the constitution does not provide for rescission of a councillor’s notice of resignation before the lapse of the notice period of 30 days. As the matter raised important constitutional questions we order that each party bears own costs.”