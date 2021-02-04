Time has come for a conversation with voters, says Hamududu

TIME has come to have a conversation with voters, says Highvie Hamududu.

Hamududu, the Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) president, also says opposition political parties will be forced to intensify physical campaigns if the PF continues ignoring COVID-19 safety regulations.

He featured on Capital FM Radio’s Frank on Capital programme, hosted by Frank Mutubila, on Monday.

Hamududu, an economist, served as Bweengwa UPND member of parliament from 2006 to 2016 and was the chairperson of the parliamentary budget committee for seven years.

“Time has come to have a conversation with voters, otherwise we’ll be voting governments in and out and there’s no improvement. [It’s] because there are no proper conversations before elections,” Hamududu responded to Mutubila’s question on how politicians should canvass for votes ahead of the August 12 polls, amidst the ravaging coronavirus pandemic. “I have always said it is very easy to win an election and even mobs can. Winning an election is cheap! For me, it’s not news to win an election. It’s not [being] genius. But what is important is to have a conversation on how we can change our country for the better. Can we have conversations which befit a democracy!”

Hamududu regretted that Zambians have ended up with bad leaders because politicians have not invested time in having a coordinated conversation with voters.

“In rallies you talk down the people; there is no time to ask questions. [But] time has come to have a conversation with voters. What is important is to have a conversation with the voters. That is an investment we the politicians have not done,” Hamududu stressed.

He indicated that going forward, political leaders must seek to be elected on the basis of their policy proposals.

“We don’t want to have a conversation! The reason why there is violence and all this social media abuse is because people are not ready to talk,” Hamududu noted. “We must seek elections based on the policy proposals. Let us have a conversation so that people can interrogate us, so that they can gauge the politician with the best political offer.”

He is distressed that some people have taken politics as a fight, when it is simply about serving people.

Hamududu challenged voters not to behave: “as though you are owned by the politicians.”

He further encouraged embracing information communication technology (ICT), “especially in these COVID-19 items.”

“It is easier to campaign if we embrace technology,” he said.

Hamududu underscored that the political playing field must be levelled.

“If the PF continues campaigning physically, we’ll have no option but to do the same. But the best is to agree on the type of campaigning, as stakeholders,” Hamududu said. “The ruling party must lead by example; if they are going to campaign physically, we might do it.”

He also cautioned that electioneering, during COVID-19, must not endanger the very people politicians aspire to lead.

He said political campaigning must conform to strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Asked about how the government was handling the COVID-19 issue, Hamududu answered that there was always room for improvement.

He explained that strict adherence to the pandemic’s guidelines must be policed properly by the government.

He emphasised that the government must not deal with COVID-19 with “kid gloves.”

“The issue of compliance must be upped by government,” Hamududu said, adding that it was very difficult to close an economy in an African country like Zambia. “Even in South Africa; they are having difficulties because people are hustlers. This thing is transmitted physically from one person to another. It is not airborne and so, it is very easy to manage it.”

However, Hamududu disagreed with some people’s hint that this year’s elections should be deferred on account of the COVID-19.

“We cannot think of postponing the elections [because] we will disturb many things. What we need to do is to run a Covid-compliant election,” Hamududu said. “Elections are inevitable by law and we must have them. We cannot postpone the elections. Instead of voting for one day, for example, we can vote for two days because of the social distancing that is going to be there. These are some of the minor adjustments that we can employ to conduct our elections.”

He explained that politicians could reach out to prospective voters through the evolving ICT and the mainstream media (TV, newspapers and radio).

“If you look at the US, the guys who won did not hold rallies; it was those who lost who were careless [by disregarding COVID-19 rules],” Hamududu said.

He said opposition leaders, like himself, should not complain about lack of access to media platforms, when there was a multiplicity of private media houses spread all over Zambia.

He said opposition leaders could find ways of using platforms like Capital FM radio and the rest.

“[But] what is lacking is the message. Therefore, for me, even if I do not appear on ZNBC, it is not a big issue as long as I have a message,” he said.

Hamududu agreed with president Michael Sata’s charge that educated people were cowards.

“Yes, they are!” Hamududu agreed. “I can tell you right now, just for vying…A young man like me running for President, I am receiving a lot of insults. Many educated people fear to be called names.”

He continued: “when you join politics, you must go through those birth pains.”

“If you are not ready to go through those birth pains, you will not bear it.” Hamududu said, further recalling how UPND founding president Anderson Mazoka was vilified in all sorts of ways.

“…including my elder brother HH (Hakainde Hichilema) went through the same. Whenever you appear on the scene, they call you names but those who are less educated are courageous, that is why they are ruling us…”

He appealed to educated people to stand out, come out of their comfort zones and be part of the solutions to the country’s problems.

“The missing slice of the educated people must be filled. Even this bad economy, we educated people must not complain,” Hamududu said.

On tribalism, he blamed the current electoral system for creating such a monster.

“Tribalism, wherever it rears its ugly head must be frowned upon, it must be rejected,” said Hamududu.