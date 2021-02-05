Convention just a formality, PF has settled for Lungu – Kamba

THE PF has cautioned aspiring parliamentary candidates against branding their motor vehicles as though they have already been adopted.

It also says going for a national convention will just be a formality as the ruling party has already settled for President Edgar Lungu as its presidential candidate.

Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba warns that there is a possibility of confusing people on the ground with such branding.

He said although President Lungu allowed aspiring candidates to campaign, he did not say they had already been adopted.

“Maybe the other things I would like to talk about is the issue of branding vehicles by the aspiring candidates, the t-shirts, the posters and the fliers,” he said in an interview. “But again, we are finding it very difficult, it is very confusing especially in the rural parts of Lusaka. I’ll cite one example in Luangwa where one of the [aspiring] candidates has even started branding the vehicles, t-shirts and posters as if he has been adopted.”

Kamba warned that a lot of potential voters would be confused by such activities as they would not know the official PF parliamentary candidates.

“The President directed that we allow all the aspiring candidates to sell themselves to the electorate, to the members of the public in various constituencies and various wards, which we are happy with and welcomed that statement by the President,” Kamba said. “So, mine is just to caution them and instruct the party security wing, the provincial security wing, to be on the lookout. We shouldn’t allow the branding of vehicles depicting aspiring candidates. We are going to confuse the people on the ground. Until then when they are adopted that is when they’re going to be allowed to brand the vehicles and the t-shirts and the posters.”

He asked party members to imagine the confusion in each constituency if all aspiring candidates were allowed to brand their vehicles.

Kamba said for now, the only official candidate the party has is President Lungu.

“The only candidate we have as at now is President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. So, all the material of the party should just depict that of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as at now. Until then when the adoption process has been finalised and the names of the candidates have been announced, that is when we are going to allow posters to be placed in the compounds or vehicles branded depicting the head of the President and that of the parliamentary candidate,” Kamba said. “So, mine is to warn them to stay away from branding the t-shirts and the vehicles. It is going to mislead the people on the ground. For example, how many posters are we going to have in Kabwata if we allow that to go on? How many candidates are we going to have in the name of PF in Luangwa if we allow that? So, as a party our interest is the President.”

And Kamba urged aspiring candidates to respect incumbent members of parliament as they campaign.

“And they should campaign in a more mature manner. We don’t want to see name calling, character assassinations, insults. Campaigns in the constituencies should be on what they are going to do for the people of that particular area in terms of giving services to the people. What is it they are going to do as candidates which others failed to do,” he guided. “We don’t want name calling like what is happening in Petauke, let me cite one example. We don’t want that to happen in Lusaka. We want when even the aspiring candidates they are going into Mandevu, in Kabwata, in Munali they have to respect the sitting members of parliament – the incumbent members of parliament in those areas. And that is how we are going to grow the party.”

Kamba implored those seeking to be members of parliament on the PF ticket to highlight developmental projects the ruling party has completed so far.

“Ours as the party is to tell the people of Lusaka, what is it we have done as the party in Lusaka Province. And there are so many projects which have been completed in Lusaka. In the health sector: you go to Chingwele, you go to Mandevu, you go to Chawama, you will see that level one [hospital],” Kamba explained. “Chilenje clinic, Matero, we have upgraded the clinics to level one hospitals. The education sector, the same, road infrastructure, electricity [supply] is now improving. Those are the things our aspiring candidates need to tell the Zambian people and explain to the residents of Lusaka.”

Meanwhile, Kamba said the PF membership was waiting for instructions from the central committee on when the party would hold a national convention.

“There is a proposal by our youth leadership in Lusaka, that statement was issued by [Lusaka Province PF vice-youth chairperson Kelvin] Kaunda that maybe we can have it through virtual. But, as I have said, we haven’t been communicated to by the party secretary general, of course through the members of the central committee’s decision,” said Kamba. “So, we are just waiting from the party hierarchy. Of course, there are three provinces: Lusaka, Luapula and Northern where we have not done our provincial conferences. And when we are done with those three provinces that is when we are going to go for the national convention. We are just going there for formality because the party has already settled His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu as the presidential candidate.”